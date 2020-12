Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 16-year-old was gunned down in front of a deli in Morrisania this afternoon and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in front of 1097 Boston Road and discovered the wounded teen.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Nearly a year ago a man was mugged for a $1 at 163rd and Boston Road and later succumbed to his injuries. Sadly, this afternoon history repeated itself.