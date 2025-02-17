$129M secured to renovate three Bronx housing developments, upgrading nearly 1,000 units

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Approximately $129.1 million in funding has been secured for the renovation of three northeastern Bronx housing developments spanning six residential buildings, marking a significant investment in affordable housing improvements.

The funding, provided by mortgage lender Merchants Capital, will help finance the renovation of Boston Secor, Boston Road Plaza, and Middletown Plaza—developments that collectively house nearly 1,600 residents, including just under 600 seniors. The renovation project is expected to cost a total of $419.6 million and is part of the New York City Housing Authority’s (NYCHA) Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program.

As part of this initiative, the buildings will transition into the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 program, which provides housing assistance to low- and moderate-income families.

Breakdown of developments

Boston Secor, the largest of the three, consists of four residential towers with 538 apartments. Boston Road Plaza features a single 20-story tower with 235 apartments, while Middletown Plaza is a 15-story tower with 179 units. In total, the renovations will impact 952 affordable housing units.

Upgrades and renovations

The renovation project will include extensive interior and exterior upgrades. Inside the apartments, residents will receive updated bathrooms and kitchens, new flooring, doors, and fresh paint. Building-wide improvements include elevator upgrades, modernized electrical, heating, cooling, plumbing, and ventilation systems, as well as enhancements to shared spaces and property management. Free Wi-Fi will also be provided for residents.

Exterior improvements will focus on revitalizing outdoor spaces with new landscaping, seating areas, bike racks, walking paths, and playgrounds. Additionally, all six buildings will receive new roofs.

Project leadership

The Bronx Revitalization Collaborative is leading the renovation efforts, working in partnership with Beacon Communities, Kalel Companies, and the MBD Community Housing Corporation. Wavecrest Management serves as the property manager, while Notias Construction is overseeing the construction work.

Renovations are expected to be completed by 2026, bringing long-term improvements to these critical affordable housing developments in the Bronx.