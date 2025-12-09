Photos: Young Kings and Queens Chess Club finishes free intergenerational chess sessions program at Baychester Library

The Young Kings and Queens Chess Club held the last session of its intergenerational chess program at the Baychester Library.

The Young Kings and Queens Chess Club wrapped up their intergenerational chess program with its final session at the Baychester Library, located at 2049 Asch Loop in Co-op City, on Sunday, Dec. 7.

More than 60 people took part in this program, which was put together by Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder Romeo Davis and the library and began last June.

Davis noted that programs like this help in developing and building relationships between different generations. Respect, communication and understanding are central to the sessions.

Davis also complimented the Baychester Library for providing community members with free access to valuable resources like this.

The intergenerational chess sessions provide safe physical, mental and emotional space for attendees.

One of the big highlights for Davis from the day was when five students pooled their money to buy him a plaque as a way of showing their appreciation. They told him that each time he gave them a few dollars for snacks, they put a little bit aside and used that money to pay for the plaque.

“We bought a wooden plaque because it lasts longer,” said Michael, a teenager in the program. “Most people give certificates. We know that the thought is what counts, but Mr. Romeo is worth more than a thin piece of paper.”