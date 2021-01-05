Young Kings and Queens Chess Club holds toy giveaway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Dec. 30, the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club held a toy giveaway in front of Sousa Park on Baychester Ave.

In total, 162 kids and adults showed up and more than 300 toys were handed out.

Romeo Davis, founder and president of the club, praised Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Sergent Jewel Lomax and former D12 Council candidate Pamela Johnson for assisting with the event. They also gave toys to group homes and domestic violence shelters earlier in the week.

“There was no better feeling to see the faces of the moms and children smiling,” Davis said.

