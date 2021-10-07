Sports

Young Kings and Queens Chess Club holds Quality of Life event

Children at the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club event with the New York Junior Tennis League.
Photos courtesy Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

The New York Junior Tennis League with  Ms. Lorraine, in collaboration with Mr. Romeo from Young Kings and Queens Chess Club, held a building of the block Quality of Life event on Oct. 2 at the tennis courts behind Truman High School in Co-op City.

Children at the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club event with the New York Junior Tennis League.
The two programs have more than 50 years in the business of mentoring and bringing joy to the lives of the kids and teens in the area. With the rise of violence in the Co-op City area, especially at Truman High School, they decided to do an event to take the edge off the parents and adults in that community. 
Children at the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club event with the New York Junior Tennis League.
There were over 93 people in attendance that included kids from the ages of 5 to 14, with 33 of them being parents. There were free tennis lessons and after the kids played chess.
Children at the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club event with the New York Junior Tennis League.

