Young Kings and Queens Chess Club holds Quality of Life event

The New York Junior Tennis League with Ms. Lorraine, in collaboration with Mr. Romeo from Young Kings and Queens Chess Club, held a building of the block Quality of Life event on Oct. 2 at the tennis courts behind Truman High School in Co-op City.
The two programs have more than 50 years in the business of mentoring and bringing joy to the lives of the kids and teens in the area. With the rise of violence in the Co-op City area, especially at Truman High School, they decided to do an event to take the edge off the parents and adults in that community.
There were over 93 people in attendance that included kids from the ages of 5 to 14, with 33 of them being parents. There were free tennis lessons and after the kids played chess.