Yankees, NYPD and Food Bank for New York City hold fourth annual ‘pop-up’ food and toy distribution at 44th Precinct

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone (center) and officers from the 44th Precinct handed out food and toys to Bronx residents during the annual food and toy distribution by the Yankees, the 44th Precinct and Food Bank for New York City.

The New York Yankees partnered for the fourth straight year with the 44th Precinct of the NYPD and the Food Bank for New York City to host their annual “pop-up” food and toy distribution on Friday, Dec. 19, at the 44th Precinct headquarters, located at 2 E. 169th St.

The event provided approximately 500 Bronx residents with fresh produce, shelf-stable groceries and toys for the holidays.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was on hand to assist in the distribution of food and toys, as well as to greet those who came to benefit from the event.

“To be able to give back to this community in the Bronx is very meaningful,” Boone said. “Two of my boys are with me today. I’ve had other family members with me in different years. It means a lot, and I’m thankful to get to take part in it.”

Boone has personally supported this cause since it was first held at the 44th Precinct in 2022.

In addition to the food and toys, the Bronx families who came to this event also received a $25 voucher for local C-Town and Bravo supermarkets.

“One thing we know for sure is that the New York Yankees really care about the community,” Food Bank for New York City Institutions and Partnerships Vice President Janis Robinson said.

“They have worked so hard to support the Bronx in particular, and Food Bank for New York City wants to partner with the Yankees to do that. Monthly, we do a food distribution at Yankee Stadium. And this has become an annual event. It means so much to the community, to get the toys, but also to get the food. People want to have a nice meal for the holidays, and so we want to help them get the meal they deserve to have.”

The groceries for this event were donated by Krasdale Foods. Walmart donated the toys for the event. Sporting equipment was also provided for the distribution, courtesy of Nike.

Robinson noted this event does a lot towards addressing food insecurity, which is a major issue in the Bronx. She said one in three children in the borough face food insecurity.

“It’s the holiday season. Everybody deserves to enjoy the holiday season. We are so pleased with the 44th Precinct, that they invited us to come and participate,” Robinson said. “They’re giving out the toys and we’re giving out the food. It’s a beautiful partnership between the 44th Precinct, the New York Yankees and Food Bank for New York City.”