Yankees make Brett Gardner signing official, move Luis Severino to 60-day IL

The New York Yankees officially made the signing of veteran outfielder Brett Gardner official on Tuesday, announcing an agreement on a one-year deal with a player option for the 2022 season.

The 37-year-old is now guaranteed a 14th season with the club, continuing his run as one of the more underrated and underappreciated greats of this generation of Yankees.

In 1,548 career games, Gardner has a .259 batting average with 896 runs scored, 235 doubles, 69 triples, 129 home runs, 539 RBI, and a .343 on-base percentage. His career WAR of 37.5 ranks ninth-best in franchise history.

Gardner is one of just 18 players in franchise history to appear in 1,500 games or more. He’s also one of five players drafted and signed by the Yankees to collect at least 1,000 hits with the team, one of only seven to hit 100 home runs, and one of three with at least 270 career stolen bases.