Yankees, NYPD’s 44th Precinct, Food Bank for New York City provide holiday groceries and toys to Bronx families

The New York Yankees, the NYPD’s 44th Precinct and the Food Bank For New York City held a pop-up food and toy distribution event for 500 families at the 44th Precinct in the Bronx, less than a mile away from Yankee Stadium. The three entities partnered on an identical distribution last December.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone took part in the event, held at the 44th Precinct stationhouse on East 169th Street, and greeted residents of the community.

Participants also received a $25 voucher to local C-Town or Bravo supermarkets courtesy of Krasdale Foods, along with holiday toys to provide to members of the family.

Pop-up food distributions have been a monthly staple at Yankee Stadium since May 2021. The events provide 500 families per month with access to shelf stable food items and fresh produce. The pop-up food distribution program was born from the Yankees’ with the Food Bank For New York City and is being implemented within the scope of the New York Yankees Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which identifies, engages and addresses issues related to equality, racial justice and inclusivity.

“[It’s] an unbelievable event that happens every year in this community. Couldn’t have a better partner for the NYPD 44th Precinct than the Yankees,” NYPD Deputy Inspector and Commanding Officer of the 44th Precinct Anthony J. Mascia said. “This partnership enables us to do events like this and truly give back to the community and establish relationships with the community. The kids get to see us meet us have a positive interaction with the community. All because we have we that neighbor of the Yankees down the street.”

Aaron Boone, manager of the Yankees said “it’s no secret that the Yankees are synonymous with the Bronx.”

“The commitment to this community is real and it’s important,” Boone said.

