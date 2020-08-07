Yankees fall short of a late comeback against Phillies in 5-4 loss

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Yankees came close and kept things interesting up to the very last at bat, but fell short to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in the city of brotherly love on Thursday.

Twice the Yankees left runners in scoring position in the final innings of tonight’s game in what was a stagnant offensive performance for the Yanks.

The Phillies struck early with a three run homer hit by catcher J.T. Realmuto off Yankees starter, Jordan Montgomery in the first inning.

Last night’s hero, outfielder Mike Tauchman kept his bat hot tonight, answering the Phillies quickly with a two run single in the second inning off Zach Eflin, cutting the Phillies lead to 3-2.

Philadelphia got to Montgomery yet again in the third inning when Phil Gosselin hit tonight’s differentiator, a two RBI double that put Philly up 5-2.

Ducks on the pond. Goose delivers. pic.twitter.com/j3HDkAAlVl — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 6, 2020

Montgomery finished his day after four innings, where he allowed the five runs, six hits, and struck out two on the day.

David Hale came in for 2.1 innings relief and Jonathan Holder was tasked with closing the final 1.2 innings; neither pitcher faced any significant issues with the Phillies lineup.

The slumping Gary Sanchez gave the Yankees hope with a two run dent in the seventh inning, making it a 5-4 game and getting a clutch hit after starting the season going 2-for-29 with 18 strikeouts.

With a runner 90 feet from scoring in the eighth inning, a pinch hitting Aaron Judge took a tough strikeout to kill that late chance to tie the game.

The real rally came in the ninth when DJ LeMahieu also picked up a bat as a pinch hitter, where he and Tauchman got onto first and second with two outs for 0-3 first baseman Luke Voit, who flied out at the warning track to end the ballgame.

The Yankees drop to 9-3 while the Phillies improve to 3-4 after splitting 2-2 on the season series with one another.

The bombers head to Tampa Bay on Friday for a four game series with the Rays that will be played through Sunday.