Yankees back in business with big win over Atlanta despite late bullpen fright

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After winning only two of seven games on the team’s recent road trip, the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx with that powerhouse offense we all know and love.

The Yankees defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Tuesday in game that featured home runs, hits, and a solid pitching performance for stater Jordan Montgomery in addition to a shakier one from his replacements that put the game in some jeopardy for the bombers.

Those homers started early as first baseman Luke Voit wasted no time in blasting the Yankees to a 3-0 lead with his long ball to the left field bleachers off Braves righty Touki Toussaint in the first inning.

High Voitage ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Oosn1Eu4wo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 11, 2020

Voit again stretched the Yankees lead to 4-0 in the third off a bases loaded throwing error by third baseman Austin Riley, which was followed by a two run, RBI double from designated hitter Mike Ford to put the bombers up 6-0 that inning.

Outfielder Aaron Judge would keep the iron hot with a screamer of a solo home run in the fifth inning, the ninth for number 99 this season and his 20th RBI, putting the Yankees up 7-0 on Atlanta.

9 for 99 pic.twitter.com/qzJT8ibxuO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 12, 2020

Ford put another run on the board that inning coming off a bases loaded double play where outfielder Aaron Hicks advanced from third base, giving the Yanks an 8-0 lead.

The Braves finally got on the board when Montgomery surrendered a three run homer to outfielder Marcell Ozuna in the sixth inning.

Montgomery finished his six even innings pitched with the three runs, four hits, four strikeouts and a walk.

Reliever David Hale put runners on the corner bases in the seventh, being pulled quickly for Adam Ottavino to get the final two outs of the inning.

He let up a run off an error by second baseman DJ LeMahieu, later loading the bases for Ozuna whom grounded out to end the seventh with the Yankees holding an 8-4 lead.

Back on offense, Ford added a third RBI to his night on a hit and run double that scored shortstop Gleyber Torres from first base, putting the bombers up 9-4 in the seventh.

Luis Cessa came in to pitch the eighth, letting up two runs and pushing manager Aaron Boone into calling on Chad Green to successfully wrap up the inning with the Yankees ahead 9-6.

Zack Britton closed out the ninth in 1,2,3 order, sealing the win.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman came in to pinch hit for a seemingly healthy Judge in the sixth inning while the hitting machine called LeMahieu added number 24 to his season total along with two walks during his night at the plate.

This win also comes after the Yanks called outfielder Clint Frazier up from the team’s alternate site earlier on Tuesday.

The Yankees improve to 11-6 while Atlanta drops to 11-7, both teams rematch Wednesday in the Bronx.