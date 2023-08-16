Community

PHOTOS | Thousands turn out for Yankee Stadium’s back-to-school resource fair

yankees back to school
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 Yankee Stadium hosted a back-to-school resource fair in partnership with NYC Public Schools and the Bronx Community Foundation with thousands in attendance. “We know many families are working class families, they’re on fixed incomes and they can’t always afford the back-to-school supplies,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “These services are all free and it’s about supporting our families.”
Photo ET Rodriguez
The line extended from River to Jerome avenues along 161st Street as hundreds stood for the back-to-school fair at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, 2023. The Bronx Times learned that a total of 2,500 families were invited to the event. Photo ET Rodriguez
From left, sisters Danette, 7, and Naomi, 6, were informed by their school, Sheridan Academy, of the back-to-school fair. “I’m looking forward to learn more,” said Naomi. Photo ET Rodriguez
Sarah Edwards, 11, enjoys a free hot dog at Yankee Stadium’s back-to-school resource fair where children were provided with school supplies and parents were supplied with information on how to care for their kids and their future. Edwards attends Academy for Public Relations and is most looking forward to basketball this year. Photo ET Rodriguez
From left,  Jacob, 10 and his brother Kaleb, 8, who both love reading pose with their freshly printed ID cards provided for free by the NYPD’s Operation Safe Child. The NYPD takes photos and fingerprints of children and puts them into a database they say will make finding children easier should they ever go missing. Photo ET Rodriguez
In as little as 30 minutes, Optical Academy’s “Glasses 2 Classes” gives a comprehensive eye exam and provides corrective eyewear, if necessary, with dozens of frames to choose from. “Children are being diagnosed with special needs and certain behavioral problems when all they needed was a simple eye exam,” said Abby Ayoub, Optical Academy founder. Photo ET Rodriguez
Diana Ventura, 5, and her mother Flor learn how to perform hands-only CPR as instructed by the American Red Cross. The pair learned proper hand placement and how to perform 120 compressions a minute to the unconscious individual until help arrives. Photo ET Rodriguez
Kristen Peralta, 10, admires her new lenses and frames from Optical Academy’s “Glasses 2 Classes.” Her new glasses came just in time because Peralta’s favorite subject in school is reading. Photo ET Rodriguez
From left, Danaly, 7, and Evelyn, 8, walk a few short blocks home from Yankee Stadium with their brand-new backpacks filled with school supplies, distributed as part of a back-to-school resource fair. Photo ET Rodriguez

