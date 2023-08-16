PHOTOS | Thousands turn out for Yankee Stadium’s back-to-school resource fair

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 Yankee Stadium hosted a back-to-school resource fair in partnership with NYC Public Schools and the Bronx Community Foundation with thousands in attendance. “We know many families are working class families, they’re on fixed incomes and they can’t always afford the back-to-school supplies,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “These services are all free and it’s about supporting our families.”

Photo ET Rodriguez