PHOTOS | Thousands turn out for Yankee Stadium’s back-to-school resource fair

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 Yankee Stadium hosted a back-to-school resource fair in partnership with NYC Public Schools and the Bronx Community Foundation with thousands in attendance. “We know many families are working class families, they’re on fixed incomes and they can’t always afford the back-to-school supplies,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “These services are all free and it’s about supporting our families.”
Photo ET Rodriguez
Reach ET Rodriguez at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes
ET Rodriguez is a contributing writer covering food, arts and culture for the Bronx Times. Having spent 10 years in the hospitality industry, ET is passionate about food and beverage — she’ll travel for bars, restaurants, breweries and pool tables. A native Bronxite, ET received her master’s in Journalism with a focus in Arts & Culture from the CUNY Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in December 2022.