The Woodlawn Cemetery featured on PBS Series ‘World’s Greatest Cemeteries’

The Woodlawn Cemetery is a featured cemetery on the second season of the new PBS series “World’s Greatest Cemeteries.”

Hosted and produced by Roberto Mighty, the series explores the world’s most famous cemeteries and includes dramatized reenactments of pivotal moments in the life of historical figures buried at the site.

The Woodlawn episode, available for free streaming on PBS Online through April 18, features the stories of Woodlawn notables Bat Masterson, Madam C.J. Walker, Dorothy Parker, Celia Cruz, Herman Melville, Jokichi Takamine, Sir Miles Davis and Irving Berlin. Mighty is joined by Woodlawn Historian Susan Olsen for fascinating facts and stories about the cemetery’s luminaries. The episode takes a deep dive into Gilded Age monuments, memorial art and sculpture, and the exquisite landscaping at Woodlawn. The episode also highlights Woodlawn’s trailblazing Bridge to Crafts Careers Program, which trains underrepresented youth for careers in the construction trades.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this series,” said Woodlawn President and CEO Christopher Jeannopoulos. “We are proud to share the beauty and history of Woodlawn Cemetery with viewers all over the country. Woodlawn has well-known historical residents, world-class mausoleums, and beautiful horticulture, and is a final resting place for many New Yorkers and beyond. We welcome visitors virtually through PBS and hope they will be encouraged to plan an in-person visit.”