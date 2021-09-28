Woman sexually assaulted in Soundview Park: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A woman was sexually assaulted inside the Soudview Park playground, according to police reports.

On Sept. 19, at 9:10 p.m., a man pulled a 53-year-old female by the hair and pushed her to the ground inside the Soundview Park playground, the NYPD said. The man then sat atop the woman, covered her mouth, applied pressure to her neck and began touching her body.

The woman screamed for help, at which time the man punched her several times in the face. During the struggle, the victim’s 25-year-old cousin heard her scream and came to her assistance, grabbing the assailant.

The man fled the scene westbound through the park and was last seen walking eastbound on Bruckner Boulevard. The victim sustained a minor laceration to her lips and redness to her neck. EMS transported her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The individual being sought as a person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 6’2″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a thin build and short close cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing a gray du-rag, dark shirt, pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.