Police & Fire

Woman sexually assaulted in Soundview Park: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
The suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Soundview Park on Sept. 19, 2021.
Screenshot courtesy NYPD

A woman was sexually assaulted inside the Soudview Park playground, according to police reports.

On Sept. 19, at 9:10 p.m., a man pulled a 53-year-old female by the hair and pushed her to the ground inside the Soundview Park playground, the NYPD said. The man then sat atop the woman, covered her mouth, applied pressure to her neck and began touching her body.

The woman screamed for help, at which time the man punched her several times in the face. During the struggle, the victim’s 25-year-old cousin heard her scream and came to her assistance, grabbing the assailant.

The man fled the scene westbound through the park and was last seen walking eastbound on Bruckner Boulevard. The victim sustained a minor laceration to her lips and redness to her neck. EMS transported her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The individual being sought as a person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 6’2″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a thin build and short close cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing a gray du-rag, dark shirt, pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC