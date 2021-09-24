Police & Fire

Woman found dead in Melrose apartment

Angel DeJesus, 44, of Brooklyn, who allegedly murdered a woman in her Melrose apartment Monday morning.
Courtesy of NYPD

The NYPD is looking for Angel DeJesus, 44, of Brooklyn, who allegedly murdered a woman in her Melrose apartment Monday morning.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 20, at 8:15 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault at 390 E. 158 St. Upon arrival, responding officers found Belkis Lopez, 35, unconscious and unresponsive inside of her apartment’s bedroom with a band of rubber around her neck.

EMS also responded and pronounced her dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times.

