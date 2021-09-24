Woman found dead in Melrose apartment

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for Angel DeJesus, 44, of Brooklyn, who allegedly murdered a woman in her Melrose apartment Monday morning.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 20, at 8:15 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault at 390 E. 158 St. Upon arrival, responding officers found Belkis Lopez, 35, unconscious and unresponsive inside of her apartment’s bedroom with a band of rubber around her neck.

EMS also responded and pronounced her dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.