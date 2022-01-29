News

Winter storm pummels NYC, with at least half-foot of snow on ground

By
0
comments
Posted on
A winter nor'easter blanketed the region leaving Yankee Stadium in a whiteout.
Photo Adrian Childress

A ferocious winter storm has already blanketed much of New York City with at least a half-foot of snow, and it’s nor over yet.

As of 9 a.m. Jan. 29, the National Weather Service reported at least 5.3 inches of snow on the ground in Central Park and LaGuardia Airports. The city remains under a winter storm warning, with the heaviest snowfall totals expected for eastern areas.

An MTA worker shovels a pathway for subway commuters on Jan. 29 in the Bronx. Photo Adrian Childress

Sanitation crews across the city are hard at work plowing and salting the streets while trying to keep up with the storm, which forecasters say is dumping about an inch of snow per hour in some parts of the tri-state area. Strong winds are also complicating the effort, with gusts of wind of up to 45 mph whipping the white stuff around.

“Snow is on the street. Snow is blowing around,” the Sanitation Department tweeted. “Our plows and spreaders have been out for hours, and will be out all day. You won’t see blacktop for quite some time.”

A plow clears a walkway in the snow during a Nor’easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew KellyREUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The storm has led to some mass transit disruptions. All NYC Ferry service has been suspended until further notice. The MTA has also suspended subway service to and from the Rockaways due to the heavy snowfall.

Plows were out on Fordham Road clearing walkways for pedestrians to make their way through the snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 29Photo Adrian Childress

The city’s Emergency Management office advises all New Yorkers to stay at home this snowy Saturday — or to use trains and buses if they must go out.

“No matter how bad the roads are, the bus system continues to operate,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a video message posted to his Twitter account. “Let’s make sure that you’re careful if you move around today. The roads are pretty rugged. Fire Department is working. The city continues to move no matter how bad the weather is.”

Meanwhile, you can track the progress of Sanitation Department snow plows in your area by using the PlowNYC map.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC