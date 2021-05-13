Williamsbridge Center resident turns 104

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Williamsbridge Center resident Dolores Madera has now lived through her second pandemic. To celebrate her birthday on May 10, her daughter Maria, along with her family and staff, sang happy birthday in-person for the first time in two years.

In May of 2020, her family came, but sang happy birthday outside of the front doors of the building due to COVID-19 state and CDC restrictions. Now with visitation easing more and more, her family was there in person this time and wore face shields.

Maria was thankful and praised the staff at Williamsbridge Center for taking great care of her mom through the pandemic. Madera has been a resident at Williamsbridge since September 2016.

“I am so thankful to the staff at Williamsbridge Center for taking excellent care of my mother,” Madera said. “We’re all finally together and singing happy birthday to her. She looks great for 104.”