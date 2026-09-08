Where to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11 across the Bronx this week

Every New Yorker remembers where they were on Sept. 11, 2001 — a moment that remains in the city’s collective memory 25 years later.

As the anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, Bronxites will gather across the borough to remember those who lost their lives, honor the first responders who served and reflect on the resilience of the communities that followed.

Here are several 9/11 commemorations and events taking place across the Bronx this week.

Yankees and Mets to hold 9/11 tribute at Yankee Stadium

Friday, Sept. 11 — 6:30 p.m

One East 161st Street, Bronx, NY 10451

The New York Yankees and New York Mets will face off at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 11, as part of a three-game Subway Series. A special ceremony honoring first responders and those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks is scheduled before the game’s 7:05 p.m. start.

Jacobi and North Central Bronx hospitals to host memorial tribute

Friday, Sept. 11 — 8:30 a.m.

Adjacent to 1900 Seminole Avenue, Bronx, NY 10461

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and North Central Bronx will hold a memorial tribute commemorating 25 years of remembrance, resilience and unity. Attendees are asked to arrive to the Jacobi 9/11 Memorial Garden, adjacent to building #2 by 8:15 a.m.

The ceremony will honor those killed in the attacks and recognize the bravery of first responders.

Screening: “9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero”

Friday, Sept. 11 — 6:45 p.m.

614 Courtlandt Ave, Bronx, NY 10451

The Bronx Documentary Center will host a screening of “9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero”, a documentary examining the debate and public organizing that shaped the future of the World Trade Center site following the attacks.

The film explores how thousands of New Yorkers weighed in on proposals for rebuilding Ground Zero and helped shape the future of the World Trade Center site.

9/11 Throgs Neck Memorial Ceremony

Friday, Sept. 11 — 7 p.m.

East Tremont Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway, next to FDNY Battalion 72 headquarters

The Throgs Neck community will hold its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony honoring the Bronx residents who died in the attacks, including firefighters and police officers. A memorial plaque at the site bears the names of 25 firefighters and police officers from the Bronx that were killed on Sept. 11.

Remembering 9/11 through service

Friday, September 12

54 Evelyn Place, Bronx, NY 10468

I Am My Community Inc. will host a community service event featuring youth engagement, care-kit assembly and neighborhood service activities to honor those who served and sacrificed on Sept. 11.

The event aims to teach the next generation the importance of service, preparedness, compassion and community responsibility while honoring those who served and sacrificed on Sept. 11.

Annual 9/11 Memorial and Remembrance Ceremony

Monday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lou Gehrig Plaza, East 161st Street, Bronx, NY 10451, between Walton Avenue and the Grand Concourse

The Bronx Borough President will host the annual 9/11 memorial and remembrance ceremony in partnership with the Bronx County Supreme Court. The ceremony will honor those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and recognize the resilience of New Yorkers.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!