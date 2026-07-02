Where to celebrate the 4th of July in the Bronx

Look out your window on the 4th of July and you’re bound to spot fireworks lighting up the sky somewhere in the Bronx. If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few events happening around the borough.

Co-op City Live Fireworks Celebration

Co-op City Boulevard Greenway (across the Little League Field)

Friday, July 3, 5 p.m.

Co-op City residents will be holding a fireworks celebration featuring food vendors and music from The Unique Band, Tungsten Steele, Dany Martin & Cuban Rican featuring Chico Alvarez and José Calderón. Bring your chairs!

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1ERJEdFFPB/

Fireworks Night at Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium, One East 161st Street

Friday, July 3, 7:05 p.m.

Watch the Minnesota Twins face the Yankees on July 3, followed by a fireworks show after the game. Tickets required.

For more information visit: https://www.mlb.com/yankees/tickets/promotions

Perreo Zoo

The Bronx Brewery Backyard, 856 E 136th St

Saturday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

We’re bringing the fireworks Independence Day the only way we know how… with Reggaetón, Dembow, Latin Trap, Chipeo Music Cars, cold beers, and a backyard full of summer vibes.

For more information visit Pizza Zoo on Instagram.

4th of July Waterfront BBQ Bash

10 Centre Street

Saturday, July 4, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Get ready for the Fourth of July like never before at our super fun in-person event! Bring your friends and family for a day poolside & waterside filled with great vibes, cool drinks & food, awesome music right by the water. Don’t miss out on this epic waterfront party to make your 4th of July unforgettable! Hosted by Havana Cafe, tickets required.

For more information visit Eventbrite.

Fourth of July at iNine Bistro

iNine Bistro, 53 Bruckner Blvd

Saturday, July 4th, 8 p.m.

Dress to impress and enjoy a night of live music, delicious cocktails, great energy, fireworks views and drink specials for an unforgettable July 4 celebration. Reservations recommended.

For more information visit iNine Bistro on Instagram.