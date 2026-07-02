Community Celebration

Where to celebrate the 4th of July in the Bronx

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Screenshot 2026-06-26 at 5.50.05 PM
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson led the annual Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza.
Photo by Lesley Cosme Torres

Look out your window on the 4th of July and you’re bound to spot fireworks lighting up the sky somewhere in the Bronx. If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few events happening around the borough.

Co-op City Live Fireworks Celebration

Co-op City Boulevard Greenway (across the Little League Field)

Friday, July 3, 5 p.m.

Co-op City residents will be holding a fireworks celebration featuring food vendors and music from The Unique Band, Tungsten Steele, Dany Martin & Cuban Rican featuring Chico Alvarez and José Calderón. Bring your chairs!

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1ERJEdFFPB/

Fireworks Night at Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium, One East 161st Street

Friday, July 3, 7:05 p.m.

Watch the Minnesota Twins face the Yankees on July 3, followed by a fireworks show after the game. Tickets required.

For more information visit: https://www.mlb.com/yankees/tickets/promotions

Perreo Zoo

The Bronx Brewery Backyard, 856 E 136th St

Saturday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

We’re bringing the fireworks Independence Day the only way we know how… with Reggaetón, Dembow, Latin Trap, Chipeo Music Cars, cold beers, and a backyard full of summer vibes.

For more information visit Pizza Zoo on Instagram.

4th of July Waterfront BBQ Bash

10 Centre Street 

Saturday, July 4, 4  p.m. – 11 p.m.

Get ready for the Fourth of July like never before at our super fun in-person event! Bring your friends and family for a day poolside & waterside filled with great vibes, cool drinks & food, awesome music right by the water. Don’t miss out on this epic waterfront party to make your 4th of July unforgettable! Hosted by Havana Cafe, tickets required.

For more information visit Eventbrite.

Fourth of July at iNine Bistro

iNine Bistro, 53 Bruckner Blvd

Saturday, July 4th, 8 p.m.

Dress to impress and enjoy a night of live music, delicious cocktails, great energy, fireworks views and drink specials for an unforgettable July 4 celebration. Reservations recommended.

For more information visit iNine Bistro on Instagram.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

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About the Author

Marina Samuel

Marina Samuel is a Bronx native and reporter at the Bronx Times. A 2025 graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, she blends data and storytelling to dig into the policies and issues shaping her borough. Her work has also appeared in THE CITY, City Limits, and the Mott Haven Herald.

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