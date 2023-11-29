What’s Happening: Tour Yankee Stadium, Wave Hill’s Winter Haven, and the Bronx Museum of the Arts transforms into a Winter Wonderland

Experience the health and healing effects of forest bathing — the ancient Japanese art of relaxation — on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Wave Hill.

Experience the health and healing effects of forest bathing — the ancient Japanese art of relaxation — on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Wave Hill.

Bronx Museum of the Arts

Winter Wonderland

Dec. 9, 1-4 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season with The Bronx Museum! Join us on Saturday, Dec. 9 for an afternoon filled with festive wintry art making activities for the whole family.

Register for free here.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Sesiones Desde La Loma perform

Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the music group Sesiones De La Loma as they arrive in New York City for the very first time in an exclusive event for Lehman Center. It will feature Moncho Rivera, The Showman José Alberto “El Canario,” troubadour at heart Omar Santiago, former lead singer for Spanish Harlem Orchestra Jeremy Bosch and Norberto Vélez with his orchestra, fresh from Puerto Rico!

Sesiones Desde La Loma, created by former co-leader of the salsa orchestra NG2 Vélez, humbly began as an entertaining musical concept for video. From his “casita” on a hilltop in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, Vélez performed with a variety of musical guests for YouTube. Vélez would then bring together several artists to perform the first live concert to thousands in Puerto Rico.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. is supported, in part, by public funds through the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council and the Bronx Delegation.

Tickets for Sesiones Desde La Loma on Saturday can be purchased by calling the Lehman Center box office at (718) 960-8833; Para Español: (718) 960-8835 or through their website. Prices range from just $35-$100.

Lehman College Concert Hall

Lehman College and Community Chorus hosts Winter Concert

Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m.

Directed by Lehman Professor Diana Mittler-Battipaglia and accompanied by the Lehman Symphony Orchestra, the event features Handel’s “Messiah” Part 1 and the Finale of Part 3 as well as shorter works by Mendelssohn, Victoria, Burleigh, Handel and festive selections. The event will also feature the “Concerto for Piccolo and String Orchestra” by Vivaldi, Johann Strauss’ “Radetsky March,” and a sing-along for the audience.

Founded in 1986, the Lehman College and Community Chorus includes more than 75 students, alumni, faculty, staff and members of the surrounding communities representing great diversity of the Bronx. Within the past four decades, the chorus has presented 73 major concerts. So come and be a part of local history.

The event is free!

Classic Tour at Yankee Stadium

Dec. 2, 12 p.m.

Classic Tour guests will enter through the Hard Rock Cafe adjacent to Gate 6 (corner of 161st St. and River Ave.) Please arrive 15 minutes prior to designated tour start time. Visit iconic locations such as Monument Park, get up close to historic baseball artifacts and familiarize yourself with Yankee Stadium events beyond baseball. Classic Tours run for approx. 60 minutes. Classic Tours and Lunch Combo: Enjoy lunch at the Hard Rock Cafe Yankee Stadium as part of your visit. Vouchers include tax & gratuity. Please note: Vouchers may be redeemed at the Hard Rock Cafe Yankee Stadium prior to or following your selected tour time. The Hard Rock Café opens at 11 a.m. daily. View menus at yankees.com/tours.

Tickets are $30 and can purchased here.

Winter Haven at Wave Hill

Dec. 7-21

This merry month of December is a Winter Haven over at Wave Hill!

Winter Haven’s opening weekend Dec 1-3 brings fun wreath-making workshops and the Artisan Market hosting a unique collection of gifts and spirits. Enjoy ice-carving demonstration and jazz outdoors in the garden all afternoon. And stay for the Happy Hour Friday and Saturday after sunset on the beautiful Kate French Terrace to enjoy illuminated gardens at night. If none of these grab your attention, Wave Hill is hosting so much more activities for the Winter Haven.

Pajama Party Dec. 7, 4:30-7 p.m.

Free, and admission to the grounds is free. Snuggle up with a cup of hot cocoa and a book or listen to interesting tales from storytellers. Be sure to wear your favorite pajamas for maximum enjoyment.

The event is free but advance registration is encouraged. Register online or by calling (718) 549-3200.

Latin Social Night Dec. 8, 5-8:30 p.m.

Bienvenido to the Latin Social Night at Wave Hill. Learn how to Salsa an evening away with instructor Katherine Jimenez from Ailey Extension, accompanied by soul-stirring music by DJ Bobby Morales. The night also includes specialty cocktails and food from the in-house caterer, Great Performances. Don’t miss the chance for a spirited evening at Wave Hill’s Latin Social.

Tickets are priced at $55. Space is limited; for adults at least 21.

Family Art Project: Peeking Into Winter Retablos Dec. 9-10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bear witness to the magical winter landscape as you create colorful retablos with loved ones.

The event is free and no registration is required.

Forest Bathing in the Winter Landscape (Editor’s Choice) Dec. 9, 12-2 p.m.

Try this once-in-a-lifetime experience in the forest-bathing walk through the winter garden, with certified nature therapy guides Cindy Olsen and Fru Molnar. The benefits of this practice may include an improved immune system, cardiovascular strength-building, stress reduction, improvement to cognitive functioning and deepening connections to nature.

Tickets are priced at $30. Adults only. Registration online or by phone is required.

Winter Birding Dec. 10, 9:30-11 a.m. The Hudson River Valley hosts a huge diversity of bird species. Voyage through calm gardens and woodlands with birder guide Paul Keim to observe birds in their winter habitat. This event is free but registration online or by phone is required. For ages 10 and up with an adult. Please bring binoculars.

Winter Solstice Sunset Walk and Wishes Dec. 21, 3:30-7 p.m. Enjoy the serene winter garden on the shortest day of the year, guided by Senior Horticultural Interpreter Jess Brey. Marvel at seasonal botanical wonders like the majestic evergreens in shades of gold and green, fiery red-twig dogwoods and bedazzled shrubs with pink, purple and red berries. End the day by designing a paper lantern with your wish or intention and then float your wish lantern at the Aquatic Garden. This event is free, but advance registration is encouraged.

New York Botanical Garden

Glow Nights

5 p.m.-10 p.m., select nights

On 17 select nights, visitors of all ages can enjoy both the Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW, The New York Botanical Garden’s outdoor holiday light experience, back for its fourth year. During these special evenings, families and friends can marvel at NYBG’s festively illuminated landscape and historic buildings, along with evening viewing of the Holiday Train Show. Beverages and light fare will be available at one of NYBG’s outdoor bars or the Bronx

Night Market Holiday Pop-Up.

Bar Car Nights

Dec. 7, 14 and Jan. 5

Fan-favorite Bar Car Nights, for adults age 21 and over, will also make a comeback this season on three select dates, Thursdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, and Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Bar Car Nights feature adults-only nighttime viewing of the Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW, with light bites and curated cocktails available for purchase and enjoyment as visitors journey through the exhibition with friends and loved ones.

Tickets for the Holiday Train Show, NYBG GLOW, and Bar Car Nights are on sale now at nybg.org.

Bronx Zoo

Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo

Through Jan. 7

Spend your festive evenings this upcoming holiday, where the Bronx Zoo is illuminated to life with immersive light displays, custom designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle all across the park. Experience all new lantern displays placing a spotlight on the wildlife of New York’s ocean waters and wetlands, and a new interactive experience showcasing bioluminescent creatures: The Enchanted Sea.

Enjoy returning lantern trails: the giraffes, ostriches, hippos and tortoises of Africa; the elephants, rhinos, cassowaries and tapirs of Asia; the jaguars, scarlet macaws, giant anteaters and peccaries of Latin America; the polar bears, walrus, wolverines and prairie dogs of North America; the other-worldly vampire squids, black sea-devils, nudibranchs and anglerfish of the deep seas; and a microscope on the colorful world of the tiniest creatures.

Aside from the lovely lights, enjoy the holiday train for only $4, ice carving demonstrations, illuminated performances, the wildlife theater, and of course, holiday treats!

For more things to do in the Bronx, visit our Bronx Times Events page.