What’s Happening: The Pharoah of Salsa comes to the Bronx, Orchid of Lights, and Karaoke Nights

Part of his 46th Precinct collection, Franco from 1979-84 rode Bronx police as they respond to robberies, muggings, murders, suicide attempts, assaults, and health emergencies, capturing the rawness of everyday battles for survival.

New York Botanical Garden

Glow Nights

5 p.m.-10 p.m., select nights

On 17 select nights, visitors of all ages can enjoy both the Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW, The New York Botanical Garden’s outdoor holiday light experience, back for its fourth year. During these special evenings, families and friends can marvel at NYBG’s festively illuminated landscape and historic buildings, along with evening viewing of the Holiday Train Show. Beverages and light fare will be available at one of NYBG’s outdoor bars or the Bronx

Night Market Holiday Pop-Up.

Bar Car Nights

Dec. 7, 14 and Jan. 5

Fan-favorite Bar Car Nights, for adults age 21 and over, will also make a comeback this season on three select dates, Thursdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, and Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Bar Car Nights feature adults-only nighttime viewing of the Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW, with light bites and curated cocktails available for purchase and enjoyment as visitors journey through the exhibition with friends and loved ones.

Tickets for the Holiday Train Show, NYBG GLOW, and Bar Car Nights are on sale now at nybg.org.

Bronx Children’s Museum

Open Exhibit: 725 Exterior Street

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Although being known as a children’s museum, this facility is open to all of the public. Neighboring the historic Yankee Stadium and Terminal Market, the Bronx Children’s Museum is a purely Bronx-inspired children’s experience. The exhibition operates “with and without walls,” nurturing the creativity and curiosity of children in the STEAM fields. Come celebrate the brilliance of childhood and the rich Bronx culture this weekend.

Tickets are pay-as-you-wish for a limited time. Regular admissions are priced at $8, and free for infants.

Zambo Aroma

Karaoke Night: at 3848 White Plains Rd.

Nov. 24, 8-11:59 p.m.

Sing along to your favorite tunes with friends and complete strangers alike in Zambo Aroma’s karaoke night. The event is hosted by DJ Kage. Bring your preferred requests or search through a large collection of songs to jam to.

Tickets go for $11.36. Each ticket purchase comes with a raffle.

Get a group deal: this is available for groups of four people. Buy three tickets and get the fourth ticket free. Enter four tickets in the cart. When purchasing, use the code: BRING3.

The Pharoah of Salsa

Oscar D’Leon to perform at Lehman Center

Nov. 25, 8 p.m.

Oscar D’Leon, 80 and still performing, will make his next highly-anticipated appearance at Lehman Center. Often referred to as the “Pharaoh of Salsa,” “The Lion of Salsa,” and the “World’s Sonero.” The Venezuelan singer has an unparalleled and storied career: 40 years of touring countries around the world such as the United States and Spain, evening signing a contract with the BBC.

Tickets range anywhere from $123-$286, depending on seating in the venue.

Library Events

Bilingual Family Storytime: Throg’s Neck Library

Nov. 25, 11 a.m.

Come and join the Throg’s Neck Children’s staff for both English and Spanish songs, rhymes, and read-aloud books that’s exciting for the whole family.

This event is ideal for children of all ages.

Caregivers must be present with their child in order for both to participate.

Tiny Tots Afternoon: Parkchester Library

Nov. 25, 2-3 p.m.

Get into the festive spirit by helping under privileged children and families spend Christmas with a gift to remember. Visit the Parkchester Library to give back to your local community this holiday.

Autumn Puppet Show: Crotona Nature Center

Nov. 26, 1-2 p.m.

Catch the closing period of autumn. Children (3-10 years old) are invited to enjoy seasonal themed puppet shows by talented faculty.

The event is free to all!

Music With a Message (MWAM)

MWAM perform in Tree Lighting Event: Parkchester

Nov. 30, 6 p.m.

Get into the cheery festive mood by listening to inspirational R&B soul tunes by Music With a Message (MWAM). MWAN is a large group of 25 young performers (ages ranging from 6-21), who travel across New York City and perform moving music for countless people every year.

Since 2001, the group have performed in venues such as Yankee Stadium, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Apollo, The New School, and NYC Summer Stage. The group is renowned for transforming their members into performers who sing, play instruments, dance, and song-write. Outside of music, members also learn to become valuable community advocates and public speakers.

This is but just one event taking place in the lead-up for the annual Tree Lighting Event at Parkchester. Come support young and local performers and share the upcoming holiday with others.

Family Tour Orchard of Lights

Casita CTM hosts Christmas event: 815 Gerard Ave.

Dec. 23, 1-7 p.m.

Before the magical eve of Christmas, take a tour through apple orchards in the tri-state area. Pluck a perfect fruit right from the tree and then join amazing attractions such as hayrides, petting zoos with barnyard animals, bouncy houses, and corn mazes. Some orchards even sell home-baked treats like apple cider doughnuts and provide the chance to cook smores in the traditional way, on a simple campfire.

For adults, the tour will include breakfast and lunch, farm tours, and family game nights.

Tickets go for $71, reserve a spot now!

Riverdale YMCA

Gallery18 hosts Black and White Photography exhibition

Nov. 2-Jan. 28

Gallery18 at The Riverdale YMCA is hosting its very first black & white photography exhibition featuring eight photojournalists: Ángel Franco, Philip Greenberg, George Gutiérrez, David Handschuh, Harry Mandel, Coco McPherson, Adam Scher and Devon Valentin-Dixon. The theme of this exhibition is photojournalism and photography as an art form. Organized and curated by George Gutierrez, more than 30 black and white photographs will be arranged in the gallery to immerse visitors in key moments captured by each of the respective photographers’ lenses.

Bronx Zoo

Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo

Nov. 24-Jan. 7

Spend your festive evenings this upcoming holiday, where the Bronx Zoo is illuminated to life with immersive light displays, custom designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle all across the park. Experience all new lantern displays placing a spotlight on the wildlife of New York’s ocean waters and wetlands, and a new interactive experience showcasing bioluminescent creatures: The Enchanted Sea.

Enjoy returning lantern trails: the giraffes, ostriches, hippos and tortoises of Africa; the elephants, rhinos, cassowaries and tapirs of Asia; the jaguars, scarlet macaws, giant anteaters and peccaries of Latin America; the polar bears, walrus, wolverines and prairie dogs of North America; the other-worldly vampire squids, black sea-devils, nudibranchs and anglerfish of the deep seas; and a microscope on the colorful world of the tiniest creatures.

Aside from the lovely lights, enjoy the holiday train for only $4, ice carving demonstrations, illuminated performances, the wildlife theater, and of course, holiday treats!

Tickets range from $26-$56 depending on age and date flexibility.

