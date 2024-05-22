What’s Happening | Bronx fashion week, open runs, trivia and more

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

NYBG Wonderland: Curious Nature Image Gallery

From May 18 through October 17

The New York Botanical Gardens

Admission: $35 for adults

Step into Wonderland! This one-of-a-kind botanical experience is open to all ages. Embark on an immersive, Garden-wide journey through settings, sights, and scenes inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” and its sequel “Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There.” Organized by curator and scholar Jennifer R. Gross in collaboration with NYBG, the exhibition showcases the work of contemporary artists including FoldHaus Collective, Carsten Höller, Patrick Jacobs, Andre Kong Studio, Abelardo Morell, Yoko Ono, Beverly Semmes, Alyson Shotz, Agus Putu Suyadnya and Paula Wilson.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nybg.org/visit/admission.



Bronx Fashion Week

Saturday, May 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Mall at Bay Plaza

Free for general admission standing room only

Every stitch tells a story at Bronx Fashion Week. See the stitches for yourself at the bi-annual exhibition of local and international fashion designers. Bronx Fashion Week seeks to cultivate talent by encouraging and empowering diversity and inclusivity in fashion. All are welcome to kickstart the new season with a runway this Saturday. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-fashion-week-presents-decade-of-dreams-at-the-mall-at-bay-plaza-tickets-880499476637.



New York Road Runners Open Runs

Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to noon

Soundview Park and St. Marys Park

Free

Get moving this weekend with a 5K open run hosted by the New York Road Runners in partnership with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. Runners and walkers of all ages, abilities, and experience levels have the option of running at Soundview Park or St. Mary’s Park. Get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy the natural beauty of the Bronx! You can register for the open run at Soundview Park here and the open run at St. Mary’s Park here.

Bronx Trivia

Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to noon



Woodstock Library

Free

As part of the New York Public Library’s Bronx Week Celebration, teens ages 13-17 are invited to test their knowledge of 400 years of Bronx history. Whether they’re a lifelong resident or just moved here, teens are welcome to learn, have fun and better acquaint themself with Bronx history! No registration is required. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-week-bronx-trivia-tickets-883575928387.

Vegan Street Fair

Sunday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

981 Grand Concourse

Free entry

The world’s largest vegan festival is back in the Bronx! All are welcome to take a bite from over twenty vegan and vegan-friendly street vendors from around the world. The touring street fair is hosted by John Lewis. Fast passes are available for purchase here to expedite lines. Get your family and friends together for some amazing eats, drinks, music, dancing, and photo ops. For more information and to purchase fast passes, visit eventbrite.com/e/vegan-street-fair-the-bronx-2024-tickets-886906520277.



