What’s Happening: Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary, NYBG’s Holiday Train Show and Taco Tuesday Open Mic night

New York Botanical Garden’s annual Holiday Train Show kicks off for the season on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

New York Botanical Garden

Holiday Train Show

Nov. 18-Jan. 15

The Holiday Train Show makes its grand return to The New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, Nov. 18, and is on view through Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. For its 32nd year, the beloved holiday tradition, which features model trains zipping through a miniature wonderland of nearly 200 New York landmark replicas, each delightfully re-created from natural materials such as leaves, seeds, twigs, bark, acorns and cinnamon sticks, is bigger than ever, with more trains and the addition of an all-new and enchanting outdoor train display, complementing the indoor show in the historic Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

NYBG GLOW

5 p.m.-10 p.m., select nights

On 17 select nights, visitors of all ages can enjoy both the Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW, The New York Botanical Garden’s outdoor holiday light experience, back for its fourth year. During these special evenings, families and friends can marvel at NYBG’s festively illuminated landscape and historic buildings, along with evening viewing of the Holiday Train Show. Beverages and light fare will be available at one of NYBG’s outdoor bars or the Bronx

Night Market Holiday Pop-Up.

Bar Car Nights

Dec. 7, 14 and Jan. 5

Fan-favorite Bar Car Nights, for adults age 21 and over, will also make a comeback this season on three select dates, Thursdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, and Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Bar Car Nights feature adults-only nighttime viewing of the Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW, with light bites and curated cocktails available for purchase and enjoyment as visitors journey through the exhibition with friends and loved ones.

Tickets for the Holiday Train Show, NYBG GLOW, and Bar Car Nights are on sale now at nybg.org.

Bronx Children’s Museum

Open Exhibit: 725 Exterior Street

10 a.m.-5 p.m

Although being known as a children’s museum, this facility is open to all of the public. Neighboring the historic Yankee Stadium and Terminal Market, the Bronx Children’s Museum is a purely Bronx-inspired children’s experience. The exhibition operates “with and without walls,” nurturing the creativity and curiosity of children in the STEAM fields. Come celebrate the brilliance of childhood and the rich Bronx culture this weekend.

Tickets are pay-as-you-wish for a limited time. Regular admissions are priced at $8, and free for infants.

Huntington Free Library

Lecture: Mount Vernon and The Bronx: A Tale of Two Cities

Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Amelia Zaino, local historian and cartographer, walks us through a history of two cities, Mount Vernon and the Bronx, and how their stories managed to intertwine for centuries. Zaino will discuss ancient paths and streams that once flowed between both localities, while pointing out the many fascinating remnants still visible today.

This free public lecture will be given at the historic Huntington Free Library and Reading Room, located at 9 Westchester Square. Opened in 1891, the library is the Bronx’s first established to serve the general public, and through various programs, lectures and research collections, it remains an important cultural anchor.

BronxArtSpace

When Chickenheads Come Home to Roost: A Hip-Hop Feminist Breaks It Down by Joan Morgan

Nov. 18, 12-1:30 p.m.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of contemporary genre of hip-hop, One Book One Bronx will explore books that stretched the music beyond the original art form to reach the societal impact of misogyny and racism in America.

Joan Morgan, an award-winning journalist, offers and will offer a provocative look into the life of the modern Black woman: where they are forced to make sense of a world where truth is no longer black and white but subtle, intriguing shades of gray.

Admissions are free, but it is recommended to register for the event.

One Book One Bronx hosts weekly restorative conversations on themes such as gentrification, social justice, women’s empowerment, criminal justice, and racial inequality; discussions reflective of the borough’s racial, economic, and gender demographics.

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

“Born In The Bronx,” the beginning of global hip-hop culture exhibit

opens Nov. 15

On the heels of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration, the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, in partnership with the Bronx Council on the Arts, invites you to explore the roots and evolution of hip-hop, the global phenomenon that originated in the South Bronx in the 1970s. From vinyl records, flyers and artwork, to graffiti, break dancing and MCing, this exhibition showcases the diverse and innovative elements of hip-hop that shaped the Bronx and the entire world.

Through a stunning collection of photos and memorabilia, curated by Johan Kugelberg and Joe Conzo, Jr., witness how African American and Latino youths in the South Bronx transformed poetry, music, and fashion into a powerful expression of life and struggle.

“Born In The Bronx” opens on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. and will feature Grand Wizzard Theodore, the legendary Bronx-born hip-hop DJ, widely credited as the inventor of the “scratching” technique.

Danza Fiesta

Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Danza Fiesta celebrates the 14th annual South Bronx Folk Festival at the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture. Danza Fiesta performs Puerto Rican folklore and popular dances to educate and preserve the Puerto Rican essence in New York City. Danza Fiesta collaborates with other art and cultural organizations, public schools and higher education institutions to achieve this goal.

Admissions are free, but it is highly encouraged to reserve a spot before the event. iNine Bistro Taco Tuesday Open Mic Every Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by A.D. Skolar and Tarik Cummings, come enjoy a gleeful night of music and poetry at the International 9 Bistro, the No. 1 weekly mixed format open mic in the Bronx. The open mic will feature a wide range of performances from comics, poets, singers and rappers from all over New York City. This open mic offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate your talents, whether you’re a seasoned, up-and-coming or new performer, not to mention that the venue will be offering delicious tacos, ice-cold drinks and a chance to mingle within a community of artists. And if performing on stage is not your thing, enjoy iNine Bistro’s Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Harvest Fields Thanksgiving Grab and Go Feast

Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Share Thanksgiving with others at the Harvest Fields Community Church where free food, bibles and clothes will be given out to local members.

Share a prayer of thanks and give thanks.

If you want to give back to your community, sign up as a volunteer cook.

The Pharoah of Salsa

Oscar D’Leon to perform at Lehman Center

Nov. 25, 8 p.m.

Oscar D’Leon, 80 and still performing, will make his next highly-anticipated appearance at Lehman Center. Often referred to as the ‘Pharaoh of Salsa’, ‘The Lion of Salsa’, and the ‘World’s Sonero’. The Venezuelan singer has an unparalleled and storied career: 40 years of touring countries around the world such as the United States and Spain, evening signing a contract with the BBC.

Tickets range anywhere from $123-$286, depending on seating in the venue.

National Novel Writing Month

Bronx Library Center Writing Club/NaNoWriMo

Nov. 15, 22, and 29, 4 p.m.

November is national novel writing month? Yes! The Bronx Library Center challenges you to reach at least 50,000 words in their writing events. Practice, learn, most importantly, write the month away.