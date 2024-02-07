What’s Happening: Watch the Big Game at Bronx Brewery, Bronx is reading and Riverdale stitchery circle

Bronx Brewery: Big Game Watch Party

Sunday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 11 p.m. Free RSVP or upgrade with a $50 ticket

Get ready for a game day experience like no other! Head to the East Village and Bronx Taprooms on Feb. 11 for the ultimate Big Game Watch Party featuring fantastic food and drink specials, ensuring your taste buds are as entertained as the game.

Cheer for your favorite team with your crew, indulge in delicious bites, and savor specially crafted drinks. But the fun doesn’t stop there – enjoy an afternoon filled with lively games and activities to keep the energy high.

Make this Big Game celebration unforgettable together! To secure your tickets for the Bronx location, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-brewery-empanology-big-game-watch-party-bronx-tickets-797826529627.

2024 Authors & Writers Out Loud

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. Free admission.

Head to the Authors & Writers Out Loud Series and get to know New York-based authors! At Authors & Writers Out Loud, published authors will read excerpts from their written work, attend a panel moderated by TBIR founder Saraciea J. Fennell, and sign copies of their books. There will also be books for sale at the pop-up bookstore, Lair of Dreams. All spring installments of this series are generously sponsored by the New York Public Library and will be held at the Bronx Library Center.

*Must purchase a copy of participating author’s book from our bookshop in order to join the signing line.

Storytime with The Bronx is Reading

Saturday, Feb. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. Free admission.

Visit the historic Andrew Freedman Home for a storytime event with published authors, curated specially for Boogie Down kids. Stop by to enjoy a live reading, experience the beautiful Andrew Freedman Home, and snag a new, signed book for your home library!

Children’s author Sharee Miller will read from her many picture books. Miller is the author and illustrator of the picture books “Princess Hair, Don’t Touch My Hair!” and “Michelle’s Garden,” as well as the new graphic novel “Curlfriends: New in Town,” all published by LBYR. She is also the illustrator of “The Shai and Emmie” series written by Quvenzhané Wallis and Nancy Ohlin and “Sam’s Super Seats” by Keah Brown. She lives in Jersey City with her spouse, son and two cats, Pumpkin and Spice.

Merengue Con Amor 2 at Lehman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m.

Back by very popular demand. Featuring Alex Bueno, Monchy Capricho, Bonny and Richie Cepeda, Carlos David, Pablo Martinez and Peter Cruz.

Don’t miss out on Merengue con Amor 2 on Feb. 10 right, in time for Valentine’s Day. This night of romantic music will feature some of the biggest and most talented names in merengue. More information about the event can be found at lehmancenter.org/events/merengue-2.

Riverdale Stitchery Circle: An In Person Knit and Crochet Circle at the Riverdale NYPL

Monday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m.



Get together with other knitters and crocheters. Pick up new skills and sharpen old ones while working on creations for the colder months ahead! Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Yarn will be provided if needed.

