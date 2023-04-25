What’s Happening?: Exciting things to do around the Bronx

Clinton Hall

Arthur Avenue Comedy: Fordham Stand-Up Wednesday

April 26-May 31, 9 p.m.

Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment at this exciting stand-up comedy show on Fordham Road. Hear top comedians from popular TV shows, networks and comedy clubs perform long and intimate sets at Clinton Hall every Wednesday. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but there will also be free drinks and prizes for attendees to win throughout the night. Learn more and get tickets here.

Henry Hudson Park

City Nature Festival at Henry Hudson Park

April 30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Drop by Henry Hudson Park’s City Nature Festival to take part in a mix of family-friendly drop-in and scheduled activities. Attendees can go on nature walks with urban park rangers, learn about composting with DSNY, plant native trees, participate in STEM arts and crafts, and enjoy giveaways throughout the festival.

Bronx River

The Amazing Bronx River Flotilla

May 6, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Join the Bronx River Alliance for a four-mile paddle down the Bronx River to raise funds for both the river and the group’s paddling program. People of all ages are encouraged to take advantage of this limited opportunity to paddle through the only freshwater river in all of New York City. Learn more about the event and ways to participate here.

Imagining a Safer Bronx River Road – Walk Audit

May 6, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Join the Bronx River Alliance, Beczak Environmental Education Center and the LYFE Coalition on an insightful walk to experience the conditions of Bronx River Road and the spaces and resources the surrounding community is cut off from. Learn more about the details of the event here.

Bronx Food and Farm Tour

May 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Celebrate the interesting sites along the beautiful Bronx River during Bronx Week 2023! This tour will start with a visit to the longstanding and productive River Garden, one of the oldest community gardens in the Bronx. The rest of the tour will consist of a fun and healthy food tasting at Starlight Park and a visit to the nearby Concrete Plant Park, a former concrete plant that now hosts the Bronx River Foodway, one of NYC’s only edible food forests. Learn more and sign up for the tour here.

Van Cortlandt Park

City Nature Challenge Bio Blitz

April 29, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Join the park rangers to observe and collect data for the 2023 City Nature Challenge, a friendly competition taking place between cities around the world to see which is most biodiverse. Participants are encouraged to download the iNaturalist app to collect data while on their walk, identifying all living organisms they see while exploring the park.

Movies Under the Stars: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

May 3, 8 p.m.–11 p.m.

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family-friendly movie showing of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in Indian Field at Van Cortlandt Park. This movie follows young Gru, who tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader. When things go wrong, Gru and his Minions try to escape and come across the ex-leader of the Vicious 6, who becomes an unlikely source for help.

City Island Library

Teen Unwind: Recycled Art

April 28 3p.m.-4 p.m.

Get creative in the spirit of Earth Week! Kids and teens are invited to the City Island Library to make eco-friendly art using recycled objects and materials like paper, plastic bottles and cardboard.

Pelham Bay Library

Fiber Arts Workshop: Learn to Knit with Sandra

April 26 and May 2, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Seniors are encouraged to join teaching artist Sandra Saez Ramirez at the Pelham Bay Library for a series of workshops focusing on the fundamentals of knitting. By the end of the series, participants will have learned a variety of knitting techniques with the goal of completing a final project of a scarf or small bag. Learn more and register here.

Pelham Bay Park

Horseshoe Crab Exploration

May 7, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Join the park’s rangers for a walk along a shore dedicated to the horseshoe crab during one of the best times of the year to spot them. Learn more about these living fossils and maybe even get a chance to see some at this informative and explorative walk. Learn more here.

Outdoor Skills: Animal Tracking

May 20, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Head to Crotona Park and join the park’s rangers to sharpen up your survival skills. Learn how to search for and identify tracks, and understand the interesting behaviors of the various animals who call the park their home.

Wave Hill

Family Art Project: Barking up a Wave Hill Tree

April 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Participate in Arbor Weekend at Wave Hill by creating art using trees. Kids will visit some of the garden’s treasured trees and have a tactile experience making simple but rich bark rubbings, which they can frame and decorate to take home as a reminder of the wonder of trees.

Junior Arborist Station

April 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Enjoy a fun tree-climbing activity as part of Arbor Weekend at Wave Hill. Kids aged 5 and older are welcome to try out tree-climbing gear and climb up into the canopy of an old sugar maple tree to get a bird’s-eye view of the garden. Arborists from Almstead Tree, Shrub and Lawn Care will be there to assist and answer any questions.

Cooking Demonstration: Going Nuts for Nuts

April 29, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Visit Wave Hill to learn about different dishes you can make using nuts, energy-rich food enjoyed by both humans and wildlife. You’ll get to sample some recipes, including bite-sized chicken nut puffs and a mixed-nut appetizer, then learn how to make homemade almond milk with chef Nick Acosta, the Wave Hill Cafe’s venue chef.

The Bronx Museum

Community Convening: We’re Not Softening Our Resistance

April 29, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Join The Bronx Museum in celebrating Earth Day with a video festival and a panel showcasing short films by visual artists on various social justice and environmental issues. After the festival, audience members are invited to participate in activities and workshops led by local and international environmental justice activists, taking a deeper dive into the themes of the films. View the program schedule and RSVP here.

Poe Park

Learn to Shoot Manual Photography

April 25 and 26, May 2 and 3, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Take your photography skills to the next level at Poe Park’s free manual photography workshops, which take place every Tuesday and Wednesday through May. Learn new techniques and concepts that will help you have more creative control over your images and help you get better at taking pictures.

Smartphone Photography

April 27, May 4 and 5, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Learn how to make the most of your smartphone’s camera at Poe Park’s Visitor Center. Every Thursday and Friday through May, this free class will teach you how to capture amazing photos using different functions and apps on your smartphone.

Sun Printing: Cyanotype

April 26 and 28, May 3 and 5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Discover the magic of sun printing at Poe Park on Wednesdays and Fridays through May. Visitors will learn how to make a cyanotype — an old type of photographic print that uses a special UV-sensitive blue ink and the power of the sun — to create beautiful images.

Concert: John Benitez Latin Jazz Group

May 13, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free, live musical performance from Grammy-winning bassist, composer and arranger John Benitez at Poe Park in the midst of spring. The Bronx-based artist, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, will be leading his Latin jazz sextet for this concert. Seating is limited, so make sure to show up early.

Williamsbridge Oval

Latin Night

May 5, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

People of all ages are welcome to enjoy a night of dancing to their favorite salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton hits at the Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center. The night will begin with a 30-minute salsa instruction followed by social dancing.

Throgs Neck Library

Brain Games

April 27, 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Throgs Neck Children’s library staff will be using fun and educational games to challenge children to use the logical and analytical left side of their brain while also incorporating the emotional and imaginative right side of their brain. Kids will get to have fun playing games while stimulating their minds and imaginations.

YA Game Day

April 26, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Teens are invited to join the Throgs Neck Library for an afternoon of board games, puzzle games and card games. Have fun socializing and playing games with others every Wednesday after school.

Bronx Library Center

Media Exploration Club

May 6, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Teens can drop by the Bronx Library Center to explore fun video games to play with each other and talk about them. Participants will discuss what they like and dislike about the games they play and suggest ways to improve them.

Adult Game Night

April 28, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Visit the Bronx Library Center for a fun night of games between adults. Participants will get to socialize and play a variety of different games with each other, including board games like chess and checkers, as well as card games and dominoes. Winners will receive prizes.

Edgar Allan Poe Tour at Poe Cottage

May 6, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Join the Bronx Library Center for a tour of Edgar Allan Poe Cottage to see its current exhibition on display, called “The Death of Edgar and Virginia Poe.” This tour will start at the library, so make sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring a friend for the trip to the cottage! Learn more about the trip and register here.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Orquesta Aragón

April 29, 8 p.m.

Experience the unique sound of Cuban band Orquesta Aragón and special guest Pupi Legarreta at Lehman Center. The charanga band’s distinctive sound is based on traditional Cuban music, which features African and Spanish influences. Learn more about the event and find tickets to watch the Latin Grammy Award winners perform together here.

Hip-Hop Fever!

May 6, 8 p.m.

Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop in the borough that birthed the genre at the “Hip-Hop Fever!” concert at Lehman Center. Experience a memorable night of music with hip-hop record label Fever Records, featuring exciting live performances from up to 10 of the label’s very own hip-hop artists. View the artist lineup and get tickets here.

India: Mother’s Day Concert

May 13, 8 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special concert by La India, a Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter of salsa, house music and Latin pop. Take your loved ones to Lehman Center to experience an energetic performance by the multi-talented artist. Learn more and get tickets here.

The Whispers

May 14, 7 p.m.

Experience a special Mothers Day Concert with The Whispers and their special guests, The Temptations Review. Spend the evening with your loved ones listening to hit songs from both of these popular rhythm and blues acts at Lehman Center. Learn more and get tickets here.

Crotona Park

City Nature Challenge Bio Blitz

April 30, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join the park rangers to observe and collect data for the 2023 City Nature Challenge, a friendly competition taking place between cities around the world to see which is most biodiverse. This program will focus on identifying all living organisms while exploring the park. Participants are encouraged to download the iNaturalist app to help collect data while on their walk.

Ewen Park

City Nature Festival at Ewen Park

April 30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Visit Ewen Park for their City Nature Festival and take part in a mix of family-friendly drop-in and scheduled activities. Attendees can go on nature walks with urban park rangers, plant native trees, learn about composting with DSNY, participate in STEM arts and crafts, and enjoy giveaways throughout the event.

