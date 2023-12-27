What’s Happening: Book Giveaway, Holiday Train Show and Bronx Zoo light display

Parkchester Kwanzaa celebration

Celebrate Kwanzaa with the community

Dec. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m.

It is time to celebrate and engage in the rich traditions and cultural significance of Kwanzaa, which brings us together to honor African heritage and promote unity. It is a time to commemorate the valuable lessons passed down by our ancestors. It is time to enjoy an event that guarantees to be filled with lively performances. This year, we celebrate the fifth principle of Kwanzaa, “Nia (Purpose),” which emphasizes our commitment to the collective The vocation of building, developing, and defending our community, its culture, and history to regain our historical initiative and greatness. “Our message is “Advocating Skills and Experience.”

Tickets are listed for $20.

The Secret Eats of Arthur Avenue Food Crawl: The Bronx’s Little Italy

Get a tour around Arthur Avenue, led by Susan Mills Birnbaum, at 413 East Fordham Road

Jan. 6, from 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

What’s so special about New York City’s neighborhood of Belmont, you ask? From over 30 mom & pop shops along Arthur Avenue serving everything from tantalizing cheeses and sausages to warm bread and freshly-filled cannoli — to being home to a world-premiere zoo, botanical garden, and university — this Italian community is steeped in history, not to mention some of the best food in the Big Apple. But how did this Bronx neighborhood go from a rural enclave to a lively hub for food, arts and culture? It’s time to hit the streets of the “old neighborhood” and understand why it has a special place in the hearts of hundreds of thousands of Italian-Americans in the metropolitan area.

The tickets start at $75.34 and offer vegan and non-vegan options.

Children’s Book Author Signing: Bronx Bound Books & Fatima Scipio

Children’s book signing at the BxArtsFactory (240 East 153rd St.)

Jan. 6, from 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Come and meet children’s book author Fatima Scipio, as she shares her wonderful stories and signs copies of her books.

Library Arcade

Video games every Friday in January at the Bronx Library Center 310 E Kingsbridge Road, Bronx, NY

Jan 5, from 4 to 5 p.m.



Teens and young adults are invited to play video games every friday at the Bronx Library Center starting Friday January 5th.

Holiday Train Show & NYBG GLOW

The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), 2900 Southern Blvd.

Now through Jan. 15

For its 32nd year, the beloved holiday tradition, the Holiday Train Show, which features model trains zipping through a miniature wonderland of nearly 200 New York landmark replicas, with more trains and the addition of an all-new and enchanting outdoor train display. The all-new display of model trains traversing towering mountains and an enchanted woodland populated with forest animals, winter-interest plants and fantastical fungi expand the exhibition, creating an indoor and outdoor experience.

After dark on select evenings, join us for NYBG GLOW and discover the beauty of our landscape and historic buildings, illuminated across the grounds. And don’t miss the return of fan-favorite Bar Car Nights, 21-

and-older evenings featuring the Holiday Train Show and curated cocktails, now through Jan. 5.

These special evenings feature music, experiences, food and more, making for the ultimate night out this season.

Bronx Zoo

Now through Jan. 7

Spend your festive evenings this upcoming holiday, where the Bronx Zoo is illuminated to life with immersive light displays, custom designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle all across the park. Experience all new lantern displays placing a spotlight on the wildlife of New York’s ocean waters and wetlands, and a new interactive experience showcasing bioluminescent creatures: the Enchanted Sea.

Enjoy returning lantern trails: the giraffes, ostriches, hippos and tortoises of Africa; the elephants, rhinos, cassowaries and tapirs of Asia; the jaguars, scarlet macaws, giant anteaters and peccaries of Latin America; the polar bears, walrus, wolverines and prairie dogs of North America; the other-worldly vampire squids, black sea-devils, nudibranchs and anglerfish of the deep seas; and a microscope on the colorful world of the tiniest creatures.

Aside from the lovely lights, enjoy the holiday train for only $4, ice carving demonstrations, illuminated performances, the wildlife theater, and of course, holiday treats!