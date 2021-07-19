WFUV, Norwood News and BronxNet receive 1st-place award from Public Media Journalists Association

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

BronxNet, Norwood News and Fordham University’s WFUV Radio won the first-place award in the Public Media Journalists Association’s annual awards competition, in the Collaborative Effort category. The three partnering organizations received the honor, which was announced on July 7, for the Bronx Connections project, “2020 Election Local Lens.” Fordham University students Eliot Schiaparelli and Nora Thomas served as reporters for the project, with additional reporting and editing by Síle Moloney of Norwood News. Luis Rebolledo produced the program for broadcast on BronxNet and WFUV News Director George Bodarky edited the scripts for the video and audio programs.

Bronx Connections is a special multimedia series, produced under a partnership between Fordham University’s WFUV Radio, Norwood News and BronxNet. Student reporters from WFUV Radio develop stories on current events occurring in the Bronx. Each outlet publishes the reporters’ stories. Reporters participate in panel discussions where they discuss the issues and their handling of the stories and receive constructive feedback. Bronx Connections projects are broadcast on BronxNet and WFUV Radio, and related articles are published in the Norwood News.

“I’m so pleased to see our collaboration with BronxNet and Norwood News receive this prestigious national honor. We are tackling important and meaningful issues through Bronx Connections, and reaching larger and more diverse audiences by working together. This is a very rewarding project, and it’s great to see it recognized in this way,” said WFUV News Director George Bodarky.

BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe added, “We are so proud of Fordham University students Eliot Schiaparelli and Nora Thomas, BronxNet Producer Luis Rebolledo and our exemplar partners WFUV and Norwood News. It is an honor to receive this prestigious award and to work with George Bodarky and Síle Moloney in this strong, productive, community-empowering partnership.”

“It was inspiring to deep dive into the central themes covered in this project, together with our esteemed WFUV and BronxNet colleagues, many of whom were young people who were clearly engaged with their community, and committed to improving the lives of all Bronxites. On a personal level, I am so grateful to the 2020 core Norwood News team, David Greene, José A. Giralt, Miriam Quiñones, Dawn Clancy, Auréloe Ribes, Janet Geller, and Jennifer Guity, for keeping the main show on the road, and without whom this side collaboration would not have been feasible,” said Norwood News Editor-in-Chief Síle Moloney.

BronxNet is the independent not-for-profit organization serving the people of the Bronx with media production training, access to technology and television channels. BronxNet programs six channels – 2133, 2134, 2135, 2136, 2137 and 2138 on the Verizon Fios system and six channels – 67, 68, 69, 70, 951 and 952 – on the Optimum system in the Bronx. BronxNet’s ultra-local programming helps connect the Bronx with the world while our training programs and partnerships are a part of community development through media. For more information, visit www.bronxnet.org.