Letter: Opinion author should make up his mind

To the Editor,

Re: Larry Penner’s opinion piece in the Feb. 18 edition of the Bronx Times/Bronx Times Reporter.

Yet again the author opens the letter by lamenting a practice that has been going on in politics since Noah was building a boat: the “pay to play.” Has it accomplished anything?

The pure and simple fact of the matter is, unless, and until, a law is passed limiting the total amount of money politicians can receive for their campaigns it will continue long past the time anyone reading this is in the ground. As I recall, the U.S. Supreme Court relatively recently issued a decision regarding limiting the amount of contributions corporations can donate; it was decided it was unconstitutional to do so.

However, on Nov. 10, 2021, on these very pages, the author posted an opinion piece on the Republican who defeated a Democrat who had been in office, well, since Noah was building a boat. I quote the author directly: “It was old fashioned shoe leather on behalf of [Edward] Durr going door to door evenings and weekends and knocking on more than 20,000 doors that overcame the tremendous odds against his winning. Investing in some good walking shoes carried the day for Durr.”

Admittedly, a Senate district is smaller than a state.

So which is it? Shoe leather or money and incumbency that will win an election? Yet again I will ask: What is the author doing other than writing opinion pieces to solve the problem? Because obviously, opinion pieces alone are not doing it.

Nat Weiner