BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Bring your child or young sibling to receive a signed copy of “Plátanos Go with Everything” by talented contemporary author Lissette Norman in The Bronx this weekend.

Bring your child or young sibling to receive a signed copy of “Plátanos Go with Everything” by talented contemporary author Lissette Norman in The Bronx this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 10

Salsa Con Fuego Wason Brazoban Exclusivo: 9 p.m.-4 a.m. on Nov. 11 at 2297 Cedar Ave.

Salsa Con Fuego presents a huge and raving party with X96.3 DJs, featuring Dominican singer Wason Brazobán. Enjoy the contemporary shifts in Latin music.

Tickets are $34.12. Must be 21 or older to participate.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Visit the Bronx Children’s Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on 725 Exterior Street

Although being known as a children’s museum, this facility is open to all of the public. Neighboring the historic Yankee Stadium and Terminal Market, the Bronx Children’s Museum is a purely Bronx-inspired children’s experience. The exhibition operates “with and without walls,” nurturing the creativity and curiosity of children in the STEAM fields. Come celebrate the brilliance of childhood and the rich Bronx culture this weekend.

Tickets are pay-as-you-wish for a limited time. Regular admissions are priced at $8, and free for infants.

Children’s Book Author Signing: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bay Plaza Mall

Bring your child or young sibling to receive a signed copy of “Plátanos Go with Everything” by talented contemporary author Lissette Norman. Norman grew up in New York City to Dominican immigrant parents, and at a young age she had learned to embrace her transnational identity and incorporate both Dominican Spanish and English in her poetry. This approach combined with her talents led to her 2003 New Voices Honor Award win. Don’t miss this unique chance to meet the appraised author.

Norman hosts her own website archiving her accomplishments and works.

This event is free, but if you desire a fresh signed copy of “Plátanos Go with Everthing” tickets are priced at $21.04.

Sunday, Nov. 12

AJOYO performance: 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at Wave Hill

Winners of Best Global Music EP at the Independent Music Awards in 2020 AJOYO will host a gleeful ceremony in the Armor Hall. Led by French-Tunisian saxophonist and composer Yacine Boularès, the group brings a unique blend of North and West African traditions, jazz and soul. Join AJOYO in their celebration of life, love and justice through soulful, sophisticated, and buoyant music.

Tickets go for $30 for adults, $16 for students, and $14 for children. Early-bird purchases receive a $2 discount. Wave Hill Members save an additional 10% discount.

Mariachi Herencia de México performance: 4 p.m. at the Lehman Center

GRAMMY-nominated group the Mariachi Herencia de México hosts a traditional mariachi concert, bringing the music of Guadalajara and Mexico City to Lehman Center. A relatively new group in the mariachi scene, the group’s 2017 debut album “Nuestra Herencia” topped the Latin streaming charts. The group’s 2018 hit “Herencia de la Tierra Mía” charted atop all major streaming services, their 2019 album “Esencia” topped industry charts, and their latest album “Herederos” has had similar success as the group tours all around North America. Join the group’s celebration of Mexican life and culture in the Bronx.

Tickets go for $31 for each admission. Tickets for children age 12 or younger may be purchased through the box office for just $10.

For more things to do in the Bronx, visit our Bronx Times Events page.