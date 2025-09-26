Photos: We are Detectives, Inc. hosts Batman Day celebration at Poe Park

Bronx families gathered at Poe Park to take part in the Batman Day celebration.

We are Detectives, Inc. held a special Batman Day celebration for Bronx community members on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Poe Park.

The event was meant to promote learning, fun and pride in the borough among families while celebrating the legacy of Batman co-creator and Bronx native Bill Finger and Edgar Allan Poe, whose detective stories inspired many modern detective and modern mystery stories.

There were six interactive stations on hand for attendees to enjoy. This included a sock match station to help promote problem-solving skills, a memory station to boost focus and recall skills, the build it workshop, which involved kids building with hands-on creativity, a creative station to inspire imagination and expression, a bat fit station to keep families moving with fun Batman-style obstacle workouts and tours of the Poe Cottage to connect families with history and legacy of writer Edgar Allan Poe.

Volunteers from We are Detectives, Inc. led the sock match station and memory station. The build it workshop was held by Home Depot. Bronx-based artist Gregory Maldonado guided participants in the creative station. Full Spectrum Fitness and trainer Joseph Then led the bat fit station. The Bronx County Historical Society led the tours of Poe Cottage.

In addition to the interactive stations, the celebration also featured live music from DJ JustinTyme, which helped create the perfect atmosphere for the event.

Partners and sponsors for the Batman Day celebration included Paralegals FTC, the Bronx County Historical Society, Home Depot, Full Spectrum Fitness, photographer Starlyn Rodriguez, Merrick Financial Group, LLC., KIPP NYC Charter School, the NYPD Policewomen’s Endowment Association and the NYPD Options Program.

We are Detectives, Inc. is committed to teaching problem-solving and critical thinking skills, as well as promoting curiosity.

The Batman Day celebration proved to be a great way to educate and inspire, as well as to highlight pride in the Bronx community. The event showed how history, creativity and collaboration can help make one’s vision a reality.

We are Detectives, Inc. intends to make this celebration an annual event. It will continue to celebrate the role the Bronx plays in shaping culture, history and community engagement.