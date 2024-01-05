MTA announces planned service changes to Wakefield-bound 2 train

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The MTA on Friday announced that the Wakefield-bound 2 train will skip several Bronx subway stations in the coming days due to track replacement work. The skipped stations include Bronx Park East, Pelham Parkway, Allerton Avenue, Burke Ave., 219th Street, 225th Street, 233rd Street and Nereid Avenue.

The service changes were originally planned to be implemented this weekend, but were pushed back after the subway derailment at 96th Street in Manhattan on Jan. 4. The service changes are now scheduled to take place between Saturday at 3:45 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m. on Jan. 13-14 and Jan. 20-21, according to the MTA.

According to an MTA spokesperson, maintenance teams will be replacing the elevated track on the 241st Street-bound track Gun Hill Road and Nereid Avenue. The MTA will also be rehabilitating a switch between Nereid Avenue and 241 Street, which is what allows trains to switch between tracks.

“Over time, switches are particularly prone to wear and tear due to usage and various components,” the MTA spokesperson told the Bronx Times.

Additionally, the MTA provided traveling tips that straphangers can follow during the maintenance work.

“For service from these stations, take the Wakefield-bound Bx39 bus along White Plains Road, days and evenings,” the MTA advised. “For service to these stations, take the ‌2 to Gun Hill Road or Wakefield-241 St and transfer to a Manhattan bound 2. For service from these stations, take the 2 to Gun Hill Road or East 180 Street and transfer to a Wakefield bound 2.”

