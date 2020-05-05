Vote for your MLB all-time starting lineup: Catchers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Joe Pantorno

Over the next two weeks, amNewYork Metro will be asking you, the readers, to help piece together Major League Baseball’s all-time starting lineup by voting who you think is the very best player at each position.

Each day, you will be given a list of 10 players per position where you can choose one (1) option.

In our fifth installment today, we take a look at 10 of the top catchers in MLB history.

Players up for consideration on our all-time catcher list had to play at least 1,000 career MLB games at the position.

We were left with 122 players who were put through the AMNewYork vacuum, which included:

Wins Above Replacement (WAR)

Defensive WAR (dWAR)

Batting average (BA)

On-base plus slugging percentage (OPS)

Home runs (HR)

Hits

Runs batted in (RBI)

Taking their ranks within each statistic, an average number was deciphered. The lower the average number was, the better their standing.

Players with additional individual accolades, positive defensive metrics, and postseason successes were given an additional boost — allowing us to come to a list of 10 players that are considered the very best at their position.

Without further ado, here is today’s ballot for you to vote on, in alphabetical order:

Johnny Bench

Years active: 1967-1983

Team: Cincinnati Reds

Stats: 75.2 WAR, 19.7 dWAR, .267 BA, .817 OPS, 2,048 hits, 389 HR, 1,376 RBI

AMNY average: 10.57

Accolades: 2x (’70, ’72) NL MVP, 1968 NL Rookie of the Year, 14x All-Star, 10x Gold Glove, 2x World Series, 1976 World Series MVP, Hall of Fame

Yogi Berra

Years active: 1946-1965

Teams: New York Yankees, New York Mets

Stats: 59.5 WAR, 9.2 dWAR, .285 BA, .830 OPS, 2,150 hits, 358 HR, 1,430 RBI

AMNY average: 13.14

Accolades: 3x (’51, ’54, ’55) AL MVP, 18x All-Star, 10x World Series, Hall of Fame

Roy Campanella

Years active: 1948-1957

Team: Brooklyn Dodgers

Stats: 35.6 WAR, 8.5 dWAR, .276 BA, .860 OPS, 1,161 hits, 242 HR, 856 RBI

AMNY average: 29.57

Accolades: 3x (’51, ’53, ’55) NL MVP, 8x All-Star, 1x World Series, Hall of Fame

Gary Carter

Years active: 1974-1992

Teams: Montreal Expos, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers

Stats: 70.1 WAR, 26.1 dWAR, .262 BA, .773 OPS, 2,092 hits, 324 HR, 1,225 RBI

AMNY average: 14.57

Accolades: 11x All-Star, 3x Gold Glove, 5x Silver Slugger, 1x World Series, Hall of Fame

Bill Dickey

Years active: 1928-1943, 1946

Team: New York Yankees

Stats: 57.3 WAR, 10.2 dWAR, .313 BA, .868 OPS, 1,969 hits, 202 HR, 1,209 RBI

AMNY average: 12.57

Accolades: 11x All-Star, 7x World Series, missed 2 seasons (1944-45) for military service, Hall of Fame

Carlton Fisk

Years active: 1969-1993

Teams: Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox

Stats: 68.4 WAR, 17.0 dWAR, .269 BA, .797 OPS, 2,356 hits, 376 HR, 1,330 RBI

AMNY average: 12

Accolades: 1972 AL Rookie of the Year, 11x All-Star, 1x Gold Glove, 3x Silver Slugger, Hall of Fame

Yadier Molina

Years active: 2004-Present

Team: St. Louis Cardinals

Stats: 40.1 WAR, 25.0 dWAR, .282 BA, .738 OPS, 1,963 hits, 156 HR, 916 RBI

AMNY average: 21.4

Accolades: 9x All-Star, 9x Gold Glove, 4x Platinum Glove, 1x Silver Slugger, 2x World Series

Thurman Munson

Years active: 1969-1979

Team: New York Yankees

Stats: 46.0 WAR, 11.9 dWAR, .292 BA, .756 OPS, 1,558 hits, 113 HR, 701 RBI

AMNY average: 26.28

Accolades: 1976 AL MVP, 1970 Rookie of the Year, 7x All-Star, 3x Gold Glove, 2x World Series

Mike Piazza

Years active: 1992-2007

Teams: Los Angeles Dodgers, Florida New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics

Stats: 59.6 WAR, 1.5 dWAR, .308 BA, .922 OPS, 2,127 hits, 427 home runs, 1,335 RBI

AMNY average: 20

Accolades: 1993 NL Rookie of the Year, 12x All-Star, 10x Silver Slugger, most HR by catcher all-time, Hall of Fame

Ivan Rodriguez

Years active: 1991-2011

Teams: Texas Rangers, Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals

Stats: 68.7 WAR, 29.6 dWAR, .296 BA, .798 OPS, 2,844 hits, 311 HR, 1,332 RBI

AMNY average: 5.28

Accolades: 1999 AL MVP, 14x All-Star, 13x Gold Glove, 7x Silver Slugger, 1x World Series, Hall of Fame