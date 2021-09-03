Volunteers 55 and older needed to help New Yorkers manage their student loans and finances

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

There are nearly 2.4 million New Yorkers with outstanding student loans, with a combined debt of more than $98 billion. The Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program (EDCAP) was created in 2019 by the Community Service Society (CSS) to help New Yorkers navigate the complex student loan system. EDCAP’s goal is to help borrowers address their higher education debt to maintain or regain financial health.

To spread awareness and increase our impact, EDCAP is seeking motivated volunteers in partnership with CSS’ Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). We are looking for retired seniors, over the age of 55, to join our ambassador and counselor teams. Ambassadors will build connections in their communities to spread the word about EDCAP’s services. Counselors will provide one-on-one assistance to student loan borrowers on issues related to higher education debt and general financial literacy.

All volunteers must complete an interview and attend a training for their specific assignment. The next ambassador and counselor training begins Oct. 18, 2021. The training will be conducted remotely through webinars. Training topics will include community outreach, loan repayment options, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, budgeting, credit basics, and working with clients. Due to COVID-19, EDCAP volunteers will attend training and provide services remotely.

Volunteers must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Strong computer skills are required. Upon completion of training, a commitment of 4-6 hours per week for one year of volunteer service is required. To obtain additional information about volunteering with EDCAP, please call Courtney Davis at (212) 614-5413 or email cdavis@cssny.org. Volunteers can learn more about EDCAP at www.edcapny.org.

EDCAP partners with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of the Community Service Society. RSVP is a nationally-acclaimed program that enlists adults ages 55 and older to strengthen their communities by serving as volunteers. There are currently more than 2,500 RSVP volunteers in assignments at nearly 300 organizations throughout the city.