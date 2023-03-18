Violent robbery in Longwood lands victim in hospital with facial lacerations

The NYPD is looking for two suspects wanted for their alleged roles in a brutal robbery that left one victim with injuries last Friday in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

It was reported to police that on March 10, shortly after 10 p.m., police received a 911 call of a physical dispute taking place near Vyse Avenue and West Farms Road, which sits within the confines of the 42nd Precinct. According to police, a 24-year-old male victim was walking in the aforementioned area when he was approached by two male suspects who attempted to rob him. One of the assailants punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. Once down, the second suspect pinned the victim to the ground and pulled out a knife and began threatening him with it, while the other suspect repeatedly kicked and punched the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene northbound on Vyse Avenue, making off with the victim’s backpack and wallet prior to responding officers arriving on the scene, according to police.

EMS transported the 24 year old to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was treated for multiple lacerations to his face.

This year, the 42nd Precinct has seen a 37.5% rise in robberies and more than a 8% uptick in major crimes through March 12 when compared to the same time period in 2022.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

