Violent home invasion in Morrisania

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A violent home invasion by three men left a couple tied up and burned in the South Bronx last weekend.

According to the NYPD, on July 18, at 3:35 a.m., inside of a residential building in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and East 168 St., three men broke into an apartment door and once inside, made their way to the victims’ bedroom. The men handcuffed the 32-year-old male victim and wrapped the 31-year-old woman in a bedsheet before they moved her to another room.

They allegedly beat the man with handguns as they demanded money and asked where his safe was. When the victim refused to provide them with the information, the assailants burned his left arm with a hot spoon.

The assailants then ransacked the apartment and left with a safe, jewelry and approximately 25 pairs of sneakers. The male victim was treated at the scene by EMS and the female was uninjured. The trio fled the scene inside of a white SUV northbound on Franklin Avenue

The first individual is a Hispanic male who wore a dark-colored baseball cap, a black mask, black and white gloves, a black and green sweat suit, and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male who wore a black hooded jacket, gray gloves, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The third person is a Hispanic male who wore a red baseball cap, a dark-colored hooded sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Reach Jason Cohen at jcohen@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4598. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bxtimes and Facebook @bxtimes.