VillageCareMAX opens new location in the South Bronx

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, VillageCareMAX held a ribbon-cutting celebration for the grand opening of its first Bronx location on Southern Boulevard and Longwood Avenue.

The motto of VillageCareMAX is “see what happens when healthcare becomes personal,” and on Thursday, officials brought that personal touch to the corner of Longwood Avenue and Southern Boulevard with a ribbon-cutting celebration for the first Bronx location with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. in attendance.

The grand opening marks the third office of the provider-sponsored, nonprofit, long-term health plan, with its other locations in Brooklyn and Queens. VillageCareMax is the managing care plan of VillageCare, which has been providing health plans to its members for more than 40 years and caters specifically to those in most need — senior citizens, and those who suffer from cognitive impairment, multiple chronic illnesses, and/or functional deficits that require daily assistance.

“The goal of VillageCareMAX Bronx community center is to serve our seniors who are looking for healthcare coverage as well as social services and entitlements,” said Vanessa Fernandez, senior vice president of operations.

Within the last decade, the senior population of the Bronx increased by 35%, and the county is also home to the highest older adult poverty rate. The borough also ranks highest in the state in premature deaths, emergency visits due to falls, asthmatics and prostate cancer, which are only a few of the illnesses that plague the borough, according to a 2021 Bronx Health Equity report.

“We are last in everything that is good and first in everything bad,” said Gibson. “So many residents in this borough struggle for necessities, including access to primary care.”

The Bronx office will be assisting 3,500 members and with more than half being non-English speakers, the operators at the new VillageCareMAX location are bilingual and sure to provide the community with translation services.

And VillageCareMAX does more than help with choosing long-term care plans and assisting its members in taking full advantage of their insurance benefits. They also help with utility bills and groceries, according to Fernandez.

“I truly believe that this site, right here on Southern Boulevard is an investment in the South Bronx and when you invest in our communities, you invest in our future,” said Gibson.

