Villa Maria Academy alumni honor Amanda Tamburrino

Villa Maria Academy’s Class of 2019 alumni came together on July 24 to create a memorial garden in honor their classmate Amanda Tamburrino.

The memorial garden was installed on the campus of Villa Maria Academy with the help of the students in collaboration with the New York Botanical Garden’s Bronx Green-Up program. The Villa Maria Academy thanks NYBG and Bronx Green-Up, specifically Elizabeth Figueroa, associate vice president for Community Relations, and Ursula Chanse, director of Bronx Green-Up, for providing the expertise needed to create the tribute to Tamburrino.