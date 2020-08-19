PHOTOS: Vigil held for young south Bronx man fatally stabbed and set on fire

“With heavy hearts, we gathered tonight as clergy, community, elected officials, law enforcement, residents and youth, for a March and Prayer Walk to remember the life of a young man, a child of God violently taken from his family last week in Highbridge,” Gibson posted following the vigil.

“Continue to lift up the family of Winston Ortiz. He deserved to live and grow up. Pray for both of these families who will never be the same again,” she added.

Members of the NYPD speak during the vigil.

Community members speak of Winston Ortiz.

Members of clergy speak at the vigil.

Members of clergy speak at the vigil (continued).

Members of clergy speak at the vigil (continued).

A moment of silence is taken in Highbridge.

NYPD community affairs officers speak during the vigil. View all View as gallery

Ortiz, who lived on nearby Anderson Avenue was fatally set on fire and stabbed repeatedly inside the fifth floor of a Woodycrest Avenue apartment at about 3:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Earlier, authorities arrested 22-year-old Adones Betances of University Avenue on murder and manslaughter charges for the heinous killing of Ortiz.

Reports have shown that accused acted as result of Ortiz having a relationship with Betances’ 14-year-old sister.