VIDEO: NYSARC train and earn

Are you a young person 16-24 unsure of what the future holds and where to begin to take control of it? Do you live in one of the NYC boroughs? Is a regular school environment not a good fit? Are you looking for something more than just a job? This webinar is for you!

Train & Earn is a FREE 16-week is a program developed and funded by the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) for youth ages 16-24 residing in NYC.

Train and Earn’s team will support you every step of the way to ensure that you are on the right track. Those who take the program will be engaged in basic skills training, Career Readiness classes, occupational training, as well as a paid internship, and Train & Earn will also coordinate career opportunities after graduation.

Participants are offered to earn certifications in Certified Custodial Maintenance (CMI), and OSHA 10. Those who are enrolled in the program will also have access to remote learning opportunities, free technology, tutoring and counseling.

Speakers at this webinar including Cheryl Brewington, AHRC NYC Employment Skills Instructor, and Cynthia Azueta, AHRC NYC Program Director.

This webinar was presented by NYC Department of Youth & Community Development and AHRC NYC. Please follow AHRC NYC at facebook.com/ahrcnycebs/