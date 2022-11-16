Community

Throggs Neck Veterans Day Parade, ceremony hits good turnout

By
comments
Posted on
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Ron Watson leads the Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 13 at the Bicentennial Veteran's Memorial Park in Throggs Neck.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ron Watson leads the Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 13 at the Bicentennial Veteran’s Memorial Park in Throggs Neck.
Photo ET Rodriguez

The Bronx held its annual Veterans Day Parade last Sunday in Throggs Neck, and the chair of the parade committee said he was pleased with the turnout. 

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ron Watson said the gathering at the end of the parade at the Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park was one of the largest crowds he had seen in recent years, and that he was pleased with all the different organizations that came out to celebrate — from the NYPD and FDNY to different school and band groups. 

Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 13 at the Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park in Throggs Neck.
Photo ET Rodriguez
Two soldiers stand watch at the Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 13 at the Bicentennial Veteran'\s Memorial Park in Throggs Neck.
Photo ET Rodriguez
Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 13 at the Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park in Throggs Neck.
Photo ET Rodriguez
Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 13 at the Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park in Throggs Neck.
Photo ET Rodriguez

“It went great,” Watson told the Bronx Times. “I thought it was very well attended.” 

This year’s grand marshal was retired 2nd Class U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer David Leich, who spent 25 years in both active and reserve service in the military. Watson said Leich was very thankful and honored by the grand marshal title this year.  

This was also the first year the parade committee recognized Korean War veterans by presenting them with medals of honor. 

“I thought that was a very touching moment, and the recipients were very proud and honored to receive (them),” Watson said.

He also wanted to be sure to thank everyone in the parade committee for their hard work, diligence, sense of urgency and patriotism in supporting the veterans. And Watson said he wanted to give special thanks to the community for showing up in support. 

Next year’s Veterans Day Parade in Throggs Neck is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. 

Reach Camille Botello at cbotello@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Camille Botello

Camille Botello is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She made it to New York by way of reporting in Oregon, Chile in South America, and Alaska, and values telling the kinds of stories that matter to the communities she covers. Camille graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in both journalism and Spanish from Linfield University in Oregon. Outside of the office she enjoys hiking, thrifting, live music, and traveling with her adventure cat Benito.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC