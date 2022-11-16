Throggs Neck Veterans Day Parade, ceremony hits good turnout

The Bronx held its annual Veterans Day Parade last Sunday in Throggs Neck, and the chair of the parade committee said he was pleased with the turnout.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ron Watson said the gathering at the end of the parade at the Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park was one of the largest crowds he had seen in recent years, and that he was pleased with all the different organizations that came out to celebrate — from the NYPD and FDNY to different school and band groups.

“It went great,” Watson told the Bronx Times. “I thought it was very well attended.”

This year’s grand marshal was retired 2nd Class U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer David Leich, who spent 25 years in both active and reserve service in the military. Watson said Leich was very thankful and honored by the grand marshal title this year.

This was also the first year the parade committee recognized Korean War veterans by presenting them with medals of honor.

“I thought that was a very touching moment, and the recipients were very proud and honored to receive (them),” Watson said.

He also wanted to be sure to thank everyone in the parade committee for their hard work, diligence, sense of urgency and patriotism in supporting the veterans. And Watson said he wanted to give special thanks to the community for showing up in support.

Next year’s Veterans Day Parade in Throggs Neck is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Reach Camille Botello at cbotello@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes