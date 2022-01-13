Velocity track competes in Ocean Breeze Freedom Games

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Sunday, Jan. 9, Velocity Track Club competed in the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games (Youth) at the Ocean Breeze Recreational Facility in Staten Island. The competition was good, and the meet was well organized. The following events were contested: 55-meter hurdles, 55-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 1000-meter run, 1500-meter race walk, 3000-meter run, sprint medley relay (200-200-400-800), High Jump, Long Jump, Shot Put and Triple Jump.

The top three in each age group received medals as well as the top three girls and boys eight years and younger in the 55 meters. The winner of the 12 years old and younger 4×200-meter relay and 12 years old and younger 1-mile run will have an opportunity to compete at the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 6 at Ocean Breeze.

Velocity was blessed with 14 medals — 7 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze. The following athletes medaled: Xoan, Silver and Bronze medals and qualified to compete in the New Balance Grand Prix. Bryce (3 Gold medals), Steven (2 Gold medals), Karly (1 Gold medal), Brianna (Bronze medal), Shyenne (Silver medal), Lyon (1 Gold and 2 Bronze medals) and Savannah B. (Silver medal). Congratulations to all who competed.

Our next meet will be on Friday, Jan. 21, the New Balance Games at the Armory. And on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Invitational at Ocean Breeze.

Velocity Track Club New York is a 501C3 non-for profit. 100% of your donation will go towards helping our children. Support your youth, so they can continue to do wonderful things! For additional information, please go to our web site Velocitytrack.org or contact Coach Winston Dinkins at 914-441-6196 or email watclt@aol.com.