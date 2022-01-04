Velocity Track Club 2021 highlights

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Velocity Track Club is truly blessed. Through COVID and the rising cost to compete due to COVID, we were able to participate in many meets and none of our athletes were committed to the hospital. Here are some highlights for 2021:

March 11-13

2021 AAU Indoor Track & Field National Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Eighteen national medals (3 silver, 3 bronze, 5 fourth place finishes, 2 fifth place finishes, 2 sixth place finishes, 2 seventh place finishes and an eighth-place medal). Eight athletes out of the 12 broke their PR (personal record). Plus, our athletes won a medal in eight different events: long jump, 4×400-meter relay, 60 meters, 200, 800, 1500, 3000 meters and high jump.

Sunday, May 2

Transy East Invitational in Paterson, New Jersey. Velocity had 36 athletes compete and 30 out of the 36 athletes earned a medal. With some earning three medals. To put the icing on the cake, we were blessed with the Girls Team Trophy.

Sunday, June 6

AAU District Championship / Regional Qualifier at Roy Wilkens Park in Jamaica, Queens. Velocity Track Club had 39 athletes compete at the District Championship. Every athlete advanced to the Regional Championship. Plus, we won 59 medals — 24 gold, 23 silver and 12 bronze — and many athletes broke their PRs.

June 25-27

AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Region 1 Championship and Junior Olympics qualifier at Lincoln Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. Our children showed why Velocity is one of the top teams in the Northeast. After three long days of competing, we were blessed with 40 medals — 17 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze. Plus, a majority of the team punched their ticket to the AAU Junior Olympics.

July 14-17

2021 AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Club National Championship at Satellite Beach, Florida. We earned 24 medals –1 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze, 3 fourth place, 5 fifth place, 3 sixth place, 1 seventh place and 1 eighth-place medal. Plus, we had 21 athletes break their PRs, according to athletic.net.

July 26-Aug. 1

USATF Junior Olympic in Jacksonville, Florida. Two athletes attended and we won one medal.

July 31-Aug. 7

AAU Junior Olympic Games Humble High School at Humble, Texas, where we had 3 athletes attend and earned a medal.

Our first meet for 2022 will be on Friday, Jan. 21, the New Balance Games at the Armory in Fort Washington, New York.

Velocity Track Club New York is a 501C3 non-for profit. 100% of your donation will go towards helping our children. Support your youth, so they can continue to do wonderful things! For additional information, please go to our website velocitytrack.org or contact me, Coach Winston Dinkins at 914-441-6196 or email me watclt@aol.com.