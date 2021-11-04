Police & Fire

Van Cortlandt apartment fire injures eight, including three firefighters

A blaze broke out at approximately 4:12 a.m. in a six-story multiple dwelling on 130 Van Cortlandt Village with the fire spreading to an area above ceiling of the dwelling and below the roof, before extending to multiple apartments on the top floor of the building.
(Photo courtesy: FDNY)

Roughly 150 New York City firefighters responded to an early Thursday morning apartment three-alarm fire in the Van Cortlandt Village section that injured eight, included five civilians and three FNDY firefighters.

According to FNDY Deputy Chief William McCormack, the cause of the fire is under investigation and the injuries to the eight injured during the fire are not serious.

