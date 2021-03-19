Vaccination site to open at Bay Eden Center today

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Speaker Carl Heastie, Senator Jamaal Bailey, Congressman Jamaal Bowman and Councilman Kevin Riley announced Wednesday that a COVID-19 vaccination site for the northeast Bronx will open on Friday.

“This vaccination site will provide lifesaving vaccines right here in our own community,” Heastie said. “The more people who receive these vaccines, wear masks and practice the recommended hygienic protocols, the sooner we can get back to work, our kids can get back to school, and we can get back to normal. I would like to thank my colleagues in government for their advocacy and hard work to get this critical site up and running. I urge all of my friends, neighbors and constituents to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

The vaccination site will be located in the Bronx Bay Eden Senior Center at 1220 East 229th St. Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule an appointment for inoculation by visiting the “Am I Eligible” website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). The site is slated to be operational on March 19, at 8 a.m. Site hours will be Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our neighborhoods in the Northeast Bronx were one of the hardest hit by COVID-19,” Bailey said. “Expanding access to the vaccine in our communities is a priority. I am thrilled to learn that a vaccine site will be opening at the Bay Eden Senior Center, right in the heart of the district. I encourage everyone to set up an appointment and make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated. I would like to thank my colleagues in government for consistently joining me in advocating for our community.”