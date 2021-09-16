Education

US News & World Report ranks Lehman College No. 4 in annual Best Colleges listing

 U.S. News & World Report released its annual “Best Colleges” rankings on Sept. 13, with Lehman College claiming top spots across a range of categories. 
Photos courtesy Lehman College

Among regional universities in the north, the college ranked:

The rankings evaluated 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on up to 17 measures of academic quality. Lehman is categorized as a regional university because schools in that grouping offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master’s degrees, but fewer doctoral programs.

The category is further divided among schools in the north, south, midwest and west.

According to U.S. News & World Report editors, the magazine asked administrators to identify institutions making promising improvements toward areas such as curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities and compiled the colleges with the most nominations in its most innovative schools list.

Lehman was one of three CUNY schools to be recognized in that category.

Other publications have recently acknowledged Lehman’s success in providing a high-quality, affordable education or its reputation as a social mobility engine in the Bronx. Lehman was recently named to Washington Monthly’s 2021 annual list of Best Bang for the Buck Colleges in the Northeast, vaulting 18 spots in the ranking to No. 15.

For the complete rankings, visit the U.S. News & World Report website; to learn about the methodology behind the rankings, click here.

