Centers Urgent Care to replace Crab Du Jour in Hunts Point

A new urgent care center is coming to The Crossings in Hunts Point this summer in place of the now-closed Crab Du Jour seafood restaurant.

The Crossings is a two-level 40,000-square-foot retail space that opened on the corner of Southern Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue in 2017. The site is steps from the Hunts Point Avenue 6 train, the Bx5, Bx6 and Bx19 and has direct access to the Bruckner Expressway.

The urgent care center will join Revival Physical Therapy, Bank of America, McDonalds, Dollar Tree, Dunkin Donuts, Fresh City Deli and Optimum at the site.

Centers Urgent Care, a company of Centers Health Care, signed a 10-year lease with Blumenfeld Development Group (BDG) for the site. Renovations are about to begin for the 2,000-square-foot space that was previously occupied by a Crab Du Jour restaurant that closed four months ago, according to Brad Blumenfeld, vice president of Blumenfeld Development Group.

“We are pleased to welcome Centers Urgent Care to The Crossings family,” Blumenfeld said. “We continue to see the Bronx as an area for growth and expansion and glad we can offer a top provider of health care to the community.”

The urgent care center will have all the services listed on the Centers Urgent Care website, according to Centers spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz, including vaccinations, women’s health, trauma care, lab work, physicals, pediatrics, STD testing, X-rays and employment services. The company accepts most insurance plans, he said.

The company’s motto is: “Walk in. Get Seen. Go Home.”

Centers will begin hiring for the new site this summer, according to Jacomowitz.

Hunts Point was identified as an underserved area in need of an urgent care center through market research surveys and communication with medical providers, he told the Bronx Times.

Centers Health Care started in the Bronx in 1996 at Williamsbridge Manor — which later became Williamsbridge Center. Along with other types of health care centers, the company has 12 urgent care centers in New York City, with one location in the Bronx at 846 Concourse Village East in Morrisania. The Bronx location has 16 Google Reviews averaging 4.6 stars.

The Crossings was BDG’s first project in the Bronx, and the company also has an Amazon warehouse at 1080 Leggett Ave.

Access to health care was one of the components of the “Hunts Point Forward” plan that Mayor Eric Adams and local leaders announced last summer. The wide-ranging plan had recommendations to bring pop-up health clinics and screenings, along with a permanent Urban Health Plan facility as part of The Peninsula redevelopment project.

The city’s most recent Community Health Profile on Hunts Point and Longwood reported in 2018 that 14% of adults in the area do not have health insurance and 10% go without needed medical care, with both figures falling at 12% for the whole borough. However, the data is from the 2015-2016 Community Health Survey and should be interpreted with caution due to small sample size, according to the city report.

A February 2016 report with a national scope published by NPR, Harvard and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that the reported use of urgent care and emergency room centers was increasing, with patients saying they found themselves using the facilities more often than two years prior. They preferred the sites over doctor’s offices or health centers because of convenience, speed and location, yet urgent care centers had the lowest ratings among patients in the study compared to other health care facilities.

Councilmember Rafael Salamanca could not be reached by time of publication.

