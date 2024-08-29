Underground bodega raves aim to ignite Bronx nightlife scene

Chris Veras, in the denim shirt and braids, is a member of MUNDO who hosts bodega raves at a secret location in the Bronx.

Doo-wop, Salsa, hip hop and freestyle—whether they began in the Bronx or gained their popularity here—can all trace their beginnings to the Boogie Down. Yet, despite its rich musical history, the borough arguably lacks the environment and venues where people can dance. A young group of professional musicians aims to change that.

Collectively known as MUNDO, DJs and producers, Chris Veras, 33, Emilio Guari Quiñones, 31, and Rich Pascasio, 28, are the talented trio working to build a vivacious nightlife scene in the Bronx, starting with one unassuming bodega in Port Morris.

“I want to take over the world with our music and show people the Bronx is Mecca,” Pascasio told the Bronx Times.

The young artist grew up in Kingsbridge and began DJing when he was only 15 years old. While working the scene, Pascasio met fellow Bronxite and musician, Veras, and in 2015, the two began performing as Dos Flakos. Quiñones aka DJ Guari, who was also working towards a mission of building a nightlife scene in Uptown Manhattan and the Bronx, met Dos Flakos in 2018 and MUNDO was formed. But while DJ Guari and Dos Flakos found success in the rest of the city and touring the country and the world, they noticed the lack of work for creatives like them in their own backyard.

“I meet so many people from the Bronx in Brooklyn,” said Quiñones. “There’s so much demand here, but there are no spaces so, it’s just a matter of creating the space where the people could come.”

Oscar Alvarado—a native Bronxite, DJ and events producer—echoed that sentiment.

“There’s a lack of infrastructure for nightlife here,” he said.

Alvarado introduced MUNDO to the owner of the bodega that hosts the raves. Its location is kept secret in order to conduct proper crowd control and maintain overall safety, as it cannot accommodate the large crowds of typical New York City nightclubs.

With the exception of a few Latin-focused venues like Don Coqui in White Plains, Salsa y Sazon in Melrose and the recently shuttered Con Sofrito near Westchester Square, the number of dance venues in the Bronx are few and far between. And finding a place dedicated to the music scene, sans the hookah-smoking, is practically impossible.

Many locals find themselves improvising and setting up speakers and grills, most notably in Hunts Point, Pugsley Creek Park and the stretch of parking lot right before one hits City Island. Still, the music is typically Spanish and the crowd skews older, leaving young people who are seeking a night out to leave their beloved borough and find fun elsewhere.

To mitigate the void, MUNDO began hosting pop-ups, including one at Orchard Beach, where they provided their own food and drinks because they wanted to do something “by the people, for the people,” said Pascasio.

However, it wasn’t until this May that MUNDO began its secret bodega raves in a food-driven grocery store that serves local warehouse workers with an attached bar. MUNDO’s music borrows from the Caribbean, Egypt, South Africa, Arab nations and several other regions of the world to create a unique, global sound, hence their name. They hope that anyone who attends their parties can find familiarity in their tunes.

“The Bronx is very diverse, so, we always try to bring that diversity to the music we play,” said Veras.

Additionally, playing in the Bronx gives them more liberty to experiment and present their own music, as the clubs of Manhattan and Brooklyn are more stringent on artistic freedom due to the expectations of their clientele.

The music-making trio hopes to establish a thriving nightlife scene in the Bronx where they can feel proud of their efforts and pass the baton to the younger generation.

On Friday, Aug. 30, MUNDO will be throwing its fourth rave, featuring special guest DJ SGAMO from Italy. The music runs late, and partygoers often find themselves ending their night on the edge of sunrise with chirping birds. Citi Bikes are available nearby for the adventurous traveler, although a cab ride is highly recommended.

For your chance to party with fellow Bronxites, follow the Instagram page @mundonewyork and join the telegram channel which can be found linked in their bio.

“[Our main goal] is for people not to have this negative narrative of the Bronx,” said Veras. To which Pascasio interjected, “Don’t get it twisted, we’re still the realest borough.”

