Uber + JASA team up to provide seniors rides to vaccines appointments

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

JASA, an agency serving older New Yorkers, is joining forces with Uber to help ensure seniors can safely access the COVID-19 vaccine.

As eligibility in New York City broadens, JASA will help distribute 500 free rides donated by Uber to the city’s most vulnerable residents so that transportation is no longer a barrier to entry and all those eligible can receive a vaccine.

The free rides will be available to seniors for transportation to and from vaccine sites across New York City, including: Co-Op City: 117 Dreiser Loop and Yankee Stadium: 1 E 161st Street.

“As one of the largest, most trusted and innovative agencies serving older adults in New York City, JASA is no stranger to meeting the needs of seniors head on and is excited to partner with Uber to overcome this transportation barrier,” said Kathryn Haslanger, JASA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Now that the vaccine is available, we want to ensure that all older New Yorkers—regardless of age or ability—are able to access shots. We are ready to rise to this new challenge and look forward to promoting the safety of seniors throughout NYC.”

Seniors around the city can reach out to JASA by contacting help@jasa.org to indicate they need transportation to vaccine appointments. They will then be given a promotional code to use for a free ride to a designated vaccines site around the city. Promotional codes for this partnership will remain valid through September.

JASA provides critical services to over 40,000 older New Yorkers and their families annually and has been working throughout the pandemic to ensure the needs of seniors are met through home-delivered meals, innovative virtual classes and programs and keeping senior buildings running and tenants safe. In addition to their partnership with Uber, JASA has been hosting vaccine clinics at its affordable housing sites for tenants and offering informational webinars with medical experts to discuss the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public.