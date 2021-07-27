Police & Fire

Uber Eats driver has motorbike stolen

By
0
comments
Posted on
The three suspects who allegedly stole a motorbike from an Uber Eats driver.
Courtesy of NYPD

The NYPD is searching for three men who are being sought in connection with a grand larceny that took place in the South Bronx earlier this week.

It was reported to police that on July 25, at 9:05 p.m., in front of a McDonald’s at 101 E. 170 St., three men stole a blue motorbike belonging to a 23-year-old food delivery worker, who was inside picking up an Uber Eats order.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC