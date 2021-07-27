Uber Eats driver has motorbike stolen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for three men who are being sought in connection with a grand larceny that took place in the South Bronx earlier this week.

It was reported to police that on July 25, at 9:05 p.m., in front of a McDonald’s at 101 E. 170 St., three men stole a blue motorbike belonging to a 23-year-old food delivery worker, who was inside picking up an Uber Eats order.

