Two underage Bronx girls reported missing: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two teens from the south Bronx who went missing just days apart from each other.

The 13-year-old girl, Samila Gonzalez, was reported missing yesterday within the confines of the 43rd Precinct. According to reports, she was last seen at her home on Anderson Avenue on Friday, May 22 at about 6:00 p.m.

She is described by police as Hispanic, light complexion, thin build with brown eyes and black hair.

As for the 16-year-old girl, Maikelle Linton, reports indicate that she was last seen in her home on Lafayette Avenue within the 44th Precinct at about 1:15 p.m. yesterday.

Linton is described by police as Black, standing 5 feet and 5 inches, weighing 120 pounds with medium complexion and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, gray t-shirt and pink slippers, the NYPD reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept strictly confidential.