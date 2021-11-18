Two teens arrested for Halloween robberies in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday for multiple robberies in the Bronx.

Alpha Diallo, 18, 480 Concord Ave., and a 16-year-old, were charged with robbery, grand larceny, menacing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the NYPD, at 10:08 p.m. on Oct. 31, a 16-year-old boy was sitting on a bench on the northbound 6 train platform when a man suddenly rolled up on him riding a scooter and brandished a firearm. He demanded the kid’s phone, but the victim did not comply and the man fled the scene.

The individual is described as a male approximately in his late teens, 5’9″ tall, 130 pounds, with a medium complexion and thin build, last seen wearing a red bandanna, a black hooded sweatshirt, black coat, black pants with a white stripe, black sneakers and a black backpack.

The suspect was then joined by an accomplice. At 10:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man and woman exited the East 143 Street and Saint Mary’s Street subway station, when two men approached them with guns. They demanded their property and fearing for their life, they handed over an Apple iPhone 12, a pair of Apple AirPods and a wallet containing $200.

Three other individuals allegedly acted as lookouts during the robbery. All five people fled the scene.

The individuals are described as males approximately in their late teens.

The thieves again struck, this time twice on Nov. 3.

At 7:50 p.m., the two crooks robbed a 15-year-old at gunpoint as he was exiting the East 238 Street and Nereid Avenue station and stole his iPhone 11 and red Nike backpack, containing an Apple MacBook and a bank card.

The suspects are described as a male approximately in his late teens, 120 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, last seen wearing a red bandanna, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, black Timberland boots and a red backpack.

The second person is a male approximately in his late teens, 175 pounds, last seen wearing a black face mask and a blue bubble jacket.

A few hours later, a 19-year-old man was sitting on a bench on the northbound 2, 5 train platform when an unidentified individual approached him, displayed a firearm and demanded his property. Luckily, he was able to escape the attempted robbery and make it to safety.

The individual is described as a male with a thin build, last seen wearing a red bandanna, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black boots and a red backpack.